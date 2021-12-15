ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mac Jones dealing with a left thumb injury in Week 15

By Henry McKenna
 3 days ago
The New England Patriots added quarterback Mac Jones to the injury report on Tuesday ahead of the team’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night in Week 15. Jones was a full participant but was listed with a left thumb injury.

Jones throws with his right hand, so the injury should not be much of an issue, particularly because he was a full participant in practice. But anytime a starting quarterback appears on an injury report, it’s a newsworthy item. It’s unclear how he suffered the injury, but there was no injury report last week during the bye, so it’s possible he sustained the injury in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills.

Jones has helped lead the Patriots to a 9-4 record in 2021 with New England sitting at first in the AFC. He has thrown for 2,869 yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

