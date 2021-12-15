Shaun White to retire after Beijing Olympics

Three-time snowboarding gold medalist Shaun White says the 2022 Beijing Olympics will be his last.

“This is, I think, my last run,” the 35-year-old White told NBC in an interview that aired Wednesday.

White placed eighth at the U.S. Grand Prix in Colorado last weekend as he attempts to qualify for his fifth Winter Games.

“It’s hard to talk about because my whole life I’ve kind of been looked at as somewhat superhuman, because I do these things (in the halfpipe),” White told NBC. “… I’ve prided myself on being that individual. And, man, realizing and admitting to myself and everyone else, ‘yeah, I’m human’ — it’s taken a toll.”

Needs To Qualify

White won gold medals in the halfpipe competition in 2006, 2010 and 2018.

The Beijing Games begin on Feb. 4. White will look to lock up his spot on the U.S. team this weekend at the Dew Tour at Copper Mountain Resort in Colorado.

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)