January is national blood donor month and Vitalant is in need of your help!. Did you know that every 2 seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood? I did not know that and I have donated blood before. Right now it is more important than ever that everyone gets out and donates if you can. Blood supply levels are at a critically low level right now and with the holidays right around the corner, it is possible that there may not be any blood on hand for someone who desperately needs it.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO