With Forza Horizon 5 absolutely sucking up all the attention from racing game fans as of late, it’s easy to forget we’re just a couple of months away from the release of the latest entry in Polyphony Digital’s Gran Turismo franchise. GT 7 is the first numbered entry in the series since 2013, and following the less-than-stellar reception of Gran Turismo Sport, I think a lot is riding on this game knocking all of our socks off and showcasing the power of the PlayStation 5. We’ve seen some trailers already for the racer, but this weekend PlayStation dropped a new look at the game with a lap around the Gran Turismo 7 Deep Forest Raceway.

