ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mavericks Notes: Doncic, Carlisle, Smith Jr., Porzingis, Barea, Kidd

By Sameer Kumar
FortyEightMinutes
FortyEightMinutes
 4 days ago

Luka Doncic and Dennis Smith Jr. formed a friendship rather quickly when they first became teammates. However, Rick Carlisle didn’t believe in their fit as a backcourt duo and already had plans to “blow it up,” according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN .

Carlisle preferred the Mavericks to draft Donovan Mitchell back in 2017 and was quick to sour on Smith Jr.

Before Smith Jr. was ultimately dealt to the Knicks in the Kristaps Porzingis deal, Carlisle was hard on him, accused him of being jealous of Doncic and seemed determined to make him miserable, multiple players and staffers told ESPN.

Smith Jr. all but confirmed a lot of the article written by MacMahon in a tweet , saying it was “spot on” and “Y’all don’t even know the half.”

The way Carlisle treated Smith Jr., and others within the organization, did not sit well with Doncic, leading to years-long tension between the two.

“It wasn’t really about how Rick treated Luka,” a Mavs player on the 2018/19 team told ESPN. “Luka hated how Rick treated other people.”

More Mavericks Notes

  • Carlisle, who had two years left on his contract, approached Mark Cuban about a contract extension over the offseason. However, Cuban shot him down, which led to Carlisle leaving after fearing he would be on the hot seat while feeling confident he would land another head coaching opportunity. For what it’s worth, Doncic never called for his dismissal.

  • The Mavs regretted releasing J.J. Barea prior to last season, as he served as a “connective tissue” between Doncic and Carlisle and Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Because of Barea’s release, the Mavs struggled to manage conflicts between Doncic and Porzingis last season since Carlisle didn’t have a great relationship with either player.

  • Porzingis would’ve welcomed a trade out of Dallas prior to the 2020-21 season. However, he feels rejuvenated under news head coach Jason Kidd , who was the only candidate the Mavs ever considered as their replacement for Carlisle.

  • The Mavericks reached out to the Nets about a possible Kyrie Irving trade, according to Ian Begley of SNY . Porzingis was mentioned in those discussions.

The post Mavericks Notes: Doncic, Carlisle, Smith Jr., Porzingis, Barea, Kidd appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

Comments / 0

Related
hoopsrumors.com

Central Notes: White, DeRozan, Caruso, Carlisle, Pangos

While COVID-19 disrupts rosters across the league, the Bulls are starting to get healthier, writes Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports. Coby White, DeMar DeRozan and Javonte Green all cleared protocols this week and are expected to play Sunday against the Lakers. Derrick Jones Jr. left the protocols today and Matt Thomas is getting close, although he remains doubtful for Sunday.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Nets big 3 all test positive, now what?

The wave of breakthrough COVID cases continues to impact the Brooklyn Nets. A day after learning Kyrie Irving was being allowed back to play for road games, the Nets’ next superstar to enter the health-and-safety protocols was none other than the team’s MVP candidate, Kevin Durant. Just as we were beginning to digest that blockbuster news story, we got more. Now Irving, not vaccinated, has entered protocols as well. All of this comes just a couple days after James Harden entered protocols.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Dennis Smith Jr.
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Mark Cuban
Person
Donovan Mitchell
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ 5-word response to Anthony Davis knee injury

The Los Angeles Lakers depleted when they entered the Target Center on Friday night to face the Minnesota Timberwolves. Five players were in COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and Trevor Ariza — while questionable and dressing — remained out with his ankle injury. Things got worse during the...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Isaiah Thomas’ immediate 2-word reaction on playing for Lakers with LeBron James

Isaiah Thomas is back to the NBA after signing a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, and sure enough, he is ready to make the most of his new opportunity. Speaking to the media on Friday ahead of the Lakers’ showdown with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Thomas opened up about the events leading to his signing with the Purple and Gold franchise. When general manager Rob Pelinka called him on Thursday, Thomas didn’t hesitate in his response and expressed his desire to play.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marc Cuban#Doncic Carlisle#Espn#Mavs
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns calls Lakers big man Anthony Davis ‘too small’ after bullying and scoring on him

Anthony Davis had virtually every type of bad luck happen to him in the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Davis failed to finish the game, heading to the locker room twice, due to a knee contusion. Adding insult to injury, this use of brute force by Karl-Anthony Towns put Davis to shame, no thanks to the former’s “too small” gesture after the bucket.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid run to check in on Nicolas Claxton after enduring career-ending fall during 76ers vs Nets clash

The pressure seems to be high on Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets who are left majorly short-handed as the Christmas Day bonanza is approaching. However, in their most recent matchup against the Joel Embiid led Philadelphia 76ers, the Barclays Center had another scary moment when Nicolas Claxton took a heavy fall, making even the players on the court worry about his safety. As a result of which both KD and Embiid came rushing in to check upon the concerned player.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Knicks eyeing former Sixth Man of the Year winner in potential trade

With how things are shaping up with the New York Knicks right now, it would not be surprising if this team ends up making some major moves prior to the trade deadline. It’s no secret that the Knicks are trying to find an exit strategy for their botched Kemba Walker experiment and at this point, New York reportedly has its eye on a former Sixth Man of the Year winner.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
hotnewhiphop.com

Kyrie Irving Is Officially Back: Report

Kyrie Irving has missed the entire season due to his stance on the vaccine against COVID-19. He has refused to get vaccinated and while he could theoretically play in games outside of New York, the Nets have decided that they don't want him to be a part-time player. Unfortunately, Kyrie's absence has hurt the Nets as they don't have that number one option at point guard. While they have certainly won games regardless, fans are still eager to see Kyrie with his teammates.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Nets issue statement explaining Kyrie Irving decision

The Brooklyn Nets offered an explanation for their decision Friday to welcome Kyrie Irving back as a part-time player. The Nets confirmed reports that Irving was set to return to the team for any games and practices he is eligible for as an unvaccinated player. In their statement, the Nets cited “our current circumstances” as well as the chance to “more optimally balance the physical demand on the entire roster.”
NBA
FortyEightMinutes

FortyEightMinutes

Columbus, OH
41
Followers
1K+
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy