Ravens sign QB Josh Johnson off Jets’ practice squad

 3 days ago

The Baltimore Ravens have signed journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson off the New York Jets’ practice squad as insurance to ailing starter Lamar Jackson.

The move was announced by Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who’s dealing with backup issues of his own.

Johnson, 35, is on Baltimore’s 53-man roster.

Jackson is dealing with a sprained ankle, though Ravens coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week they were expecting him to play Sunday against Green Bay. Tyler Huntley would get the start if Jackson is unable to go.

Johnson has appeared in three games for the Jets this season. He’s thrown for 334 yards with three touchdowns and an interception while completing 64.4 percent of his passes.

Jackson left last week’s game early in the second quarter after being taken down on a blitz from Cleveland linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, did not return to the game after moving to the sideline under his own power and being carted to the locker room.

He left the stadium in a protective boot. An MRI confirmed Jackson did not suffer a high-ankle sprain.

The Ravens (8-5) still have a one-game lead over the Browns and Cincinnati Bengals (both 7-6) in the AFC North and are currently the No. 4 seed in the AFC. However, they next face a Packers team that comes into Baltimore with a 10-3 record.

Jets backup QB Mike White is on the reserve/COVID-19 list but is also dealing with a non-COVID illness. Joe Flacco will back up rookie starter Zach Johnson in Week 15 at Miami.

–Field Level Media

