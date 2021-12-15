ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FSU’s 5-star commitment Travis Hunter flips to Jackson State

By Matt Murschel, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

Travis Hunter, the No. 1 high school prospect in the 2022 recruiting class who was committed to Florida State since March 2020, surprisingly changed his mind and signed with Jackson State Wednesday.

It was a massive setback for the Seminoles and coach Mike Norvell, who counted on Hunter to be their cornerstone to a possible top 10 recruiting class. The 5-star defensive back from Collins Hill High (Suwanee, Ga.) would have been the highest-ranked signee since Ernie Sims in 2003.

It was a significant coup for Jackson State coach Deion Sanders. The former two-way star at Florida State from 1985-88 has led the Football Championship State program to new heights after an 11-1 season and a spot in the Celebration Bowl against South Carolina State on Dec. 18.

“Time to make history #Godblessing,” Hunter posted on Twitter at the start of the day.

Hunter was a two-sport star at Collins High School, playing basketball and football. . He was a two-way player on the football team, totaling 4,057 yards of all-purpose yards in four seasons for the Eagles while also registering 110 total tackles, 19 interceptions, 3 fumble recoveries and 18 passes defended.

Sanders posted a message on social media stating “I’m on the plane headed To the beloved ATL and I can’t wait to Land. God is Good.”

Hunter is the highest-ranked recruit to ever sign with an HBCU school and the first 5-star prospect to play at an FCS program.

The Seminoles started the day with 16 commitments highlighted by Hunter and defensive back Sam McCall, a 5-star standout from Lake Gibson High.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel .

