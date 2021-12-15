ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Man facing multiple charges after early morning pursuit in TH

ICN
ICN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W7lz5_0dNelfCn00
WebsterVigo Co. Jail

By Lucy  Perry
Indiana Central News

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute man was arrested on multiple charges following a police pursuit on the city's north side early Wednesday morning.

Christopher G. Webster, 37, was booked into the Vigo County Jail around 2 a.m. He is  charged with vehicle theft, criminal recklessness, felony resisting, misdemeanor resisting and possession of methamphetamine. 

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, officers noticed an allegedly stolen gold Dodge Ram pickup truck in the 2000 block of Blaine Avenue and attempted a traffic stop around 1 a.m.

The suspect disregarded all attempts to stop and fled northbound, ultimately being taken into custody about an hour later, near the Wigwam skating rink at Fruitridge and Haythorne Avenue. 

See story:

https://www.indianacentralnews.com/terre-haute-news/december-15th-2021

Comments / 2

Related
ICN

Car crashes through school fence in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -A vehicle crashed through a fence at a school on Terre Haute's south side Friday morning. Emergency crews responded to Sarah Scott Middle School on Lockport Road around 9:30 a.m. The gray car crashed through the fence, coming to stop at the tennis courts in the rear of the building.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
ICN

Emergency crews respond to northside crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - No injuries were reported when two cars crashed at a northside intersection in Terre Haute Friday afternoon. The Terre Haute Police Department was dispatched to Sixth and Lafayette Avenues around 3 p.m.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Webster, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Crime & Safety
ICN

Vigo County Jail inmate dies after drunken driving arrest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the sudden death of an inmate following a medical incident at the jail last week. William Myles, 36, of Terre Haute, was initially arrested on drunken driving charges following a two-vehicle crash on E. US 40 Tuesday evening. He died the following afternoon.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webstervigo Co#Dodge
ICN

ICN

3K+
Followers
622
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

Terre Haute, Indiana local news

Comments / 0

Community Policy