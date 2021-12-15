Man facing multiple charges after early morning pursuit in TH

Webster Vigo Co. Jail

By Lucy Perry

Indiana Central News



TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute man was arrested on multiple charges following a police pursuit on the city's north side early Wednesday morning.



Christopher G. Webster, 37, was booked into the Vigo County Jail around 2 a.m. He is charged with vehicle theft, criminal recklessness, felony resisting, misdemeanor resisting and possession of methamphetamine.



According to the Terre Haute Police Department, officers noticed an allegedly stolen gold Dodge Ram pickup truck in the 2000 block of Blaine Avenue and attempted a traffic stop around 1 a.m.



The suspect disregarded all attempts to stop and fled northbound, ultimately being taken into custody about an hour later, near the Wigwam skating rink at Fruitridge and Haythorne Avenue.

