Kings coach Alvin Gentry (COVID-19) sidelined vs. Wizards

 4 days ago

Sacramento Kings interim head coach Alvin Gentry has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Wednesday night’s game against the visiting Washington Wizards, he told ESPN.

The team canceled its morning shootaround and is conducting more tests to discover any more positives. The Kings haven’t yet made a decision on who will be acting coach against the Wizards.

Gentry said he’s asymptomatic save for a scratchy throat. He needs two negative tests 24 hours apart to return.

Gentry is 5-6 since being named interim coach last month after the Kings fired Luke Walton. The Kings have lost three in a row.

The Kings next play Friday against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies.

