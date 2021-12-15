Extreme winds could hit 100 mph near foothills west of Denver Wednesday

Winds are whipping between 60 and 80 mph in the Denver area and along the foothills Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service in Boulder said.

The agency anticipates gusts climbing past 80 mph up to 100 mph near the foothills during the early afternoon.

The weather service warned that blustery winds could blow down trees, power lines and kick up dust, making for hazardous air quality until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Over 500 flights were cancelled or delayed out of Denver International Airport Wednesday, along with other closures around the city. Travelers can view flight statuses here.

Wednesday's wind also means fire danger will be high because flames could spread at extremely fast and because humidity will be as low as 17%, the weather service said.

Snow began to hit mountain passes near Vail and Breckenridge but rain and snow that are possible until noon in Denver are expected to bring little to no accumulation, the agency said.

The rest of the week is forecast to have high temperatures in the 40s and 50s with sunny skies, the agency said.

Here's an extended forecast for the metro area from the National Weather Service:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 53 degrees and winds between 8 to 11 mph gusts could reach 18 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 44 degrees and winds between 6 to 13 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 50 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.