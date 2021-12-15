Lewis Hamilton, Seven-Time Formula One Champion, Receives Knighthood

Photo: Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton is officially a knight!

The British Formula One racer received his knighthood Wednesday (December 15) by Prince Charles at a ceremony in Windsor Castle. The honor comes for Hamilton's service to motorsport and comes just days after the 36-year-old narrowly lost out on a record eighth Formula One title .

Hamilton is the fourth Formula One driver to receive a knighthood from the Royal Family and the first Black F-1 driver to do so.

Earlier this year, Hamilton made headlines after he purchased a table at the Met Gala and filling its seats with Black designers .

"Sir @LewisHamilton! The seven-time @f1 World Champion received his Knighthood from The Prince of Wales at today's Investiture ceremony held at Windsor Castle," the official Royal Family Instagram account captioned a photo of the ceremony.

Check out more photos of Sir Hamilton below!

