Markets Tremble As Fed Ponders Taper

US indices closed higher on Wednesday and continued to rally on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve ( Fed ) indicated its intention to end pandemic policy support by March next year. At the last monetary policy meeting for the year, (14-15 December 2021) the Fed “announced it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March 2022, paving the way for three interest rate hikes by the end of 2022, as policymakers voiced concerns over persistently high inflation against a backdrop of a steady recovery in the labour market,” Reuters reported. The central bank doubled the pace of taper to $30 billion a month after the central bank decided at its November meeting to begin reducing the monthly pace of its “net asset purchases by $10 billion for Treasury securities and $5 billion for agency mortgage-backed securities. However, the Fed noted that risks to the economic outlook remain due to the uncertainty around the Omicron coronavirus variant and its impact on the economy, while reiterating that interest rates will be held at record-low levels until maximum employment is achieved. FOMC members also revised the 2022 inflation forecast up to 2.60% from 2.20% projected in September, while the unemployment rate is seen falling to 3.50%,” the Fed stated.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO