Markets Tremble As Fed Ponders Taper

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 5 days ago

Fed meeting today will be critical - all eyes on taper speed and dots. Dollar climbs, stocks dive after US producer prices surge. UK inflation spike revives BoE rate bets, gold rolls over. Fed in the spotlight. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to accelerate the pace at which...

www.investing.com

CNN

Stocks fall and oil sinks as storm clouds gather over global economy

London (CNN Business) — Investors hoping for an easy Christmas week could be sorely disappointed as stocks and oil prices slid in the face of growing threats to the global economy. In the US the Dow fell more than 430 points, or 1.2%, on Monday. The S&P 500 was...
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Europe#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Fomc#Omicron
ETF Focus

5 ETFs To Consider Today If You Think The Bear Market Is Imminent

The S&P 500 (SPY) is about 4% off of its highs as I write this. The Dow (DIA) is down about 5%. The Nasdaq (QQQ) is off about 6% and the Russell 2000 (IWM) is in correction territory, down 11% from its highs. Those numbers alone aren't reason for panic, but when stocks have rarely been more than 5% off their highs for well over a year, investors tend to get more spooked than usual.
STOCKS
Bloomberg

U.S. Economy Loses Two Key Pillars of Support for 2022

Hello. Today we look at the fate of President Joe Biden’s spending package after the objection of a key Democrat, Turkey’s falling lira and The Onion’s guide to inflation. The derailing of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan means the U.S. economy enters 2022 facing yet...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Regulators: threats to US financial system remain elevated

The nation's top financial regulators told Congress Friday that threats to U.S. financial stability remain elevated even though the country has recovered from what appears to be the worst economic shocks from the pandemic.In its annual report on threats to the economy, the Financial Stability Oversight Council highlighted for the first time climate change as an emerging risk, citing among other things potential loan losses from floods and forest fires.The Biden administration has made climate change a top priority, reversing the decision by the Trump administration to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.The council is...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Global Markets Rally After Fed Taper Decision

US indices closed higher on Wednesday and continued to rally on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve ( Fed ) indicated its intention to end pandemic policy support by March next year. At the last monetary policy meeting for the year, (14-15 December 2021) the Fed “announced it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March 2022, paving the way for three interest rate hikes by the end of 2022, as policymakers voiced concerns over persistently high inflation against a backdrop of a steady recovery in the labour market,” Reuters reported. The central bank doubled the pace of taper to $30 billion a month after the central bank decided at its November meeting to begin reducing the monthly pace of its “net asset purchases by $10 billion for Treasury securities and $5 billion for agency mortgage-backed securities. However, the Fed noted that risks to the economic outlook remain due to the uncertainty around the Omicron coronavirus variant and its impact on the economy, while reiterating that interest rates will be held at record-low levels until maximum employment is achieved. FOMC members also revised the 2022 inflation forecast up to 2.60% from 2.20% projected in September, while the unemployment rate is seen falling to 3.50%,” the Fed stated.
STOCKS
investing.com

BoE's Pill sees more rate hikes if inflation persists

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said the central bank would need to raise interest rates further if inflation persists, a day after the BoE increased borrowing costs for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Asked on CNBC television whether there would...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

What’s a Taper, and Why Has the Fed Started Tapering?

The financial world spent much of 2021 arguing over when “the taper” would begin. In the U.S. it arrived, and there’s no end of questions about its impact. Tapering is shorthand for a gradual end to the massive bond-buying program the Federal Reserve unleashed in early 2020, when the pandemic crashed the economy. The Fed is hoping to find a balance between supporting a still-vulnerable economy while containing the inflationary pressures sparked by the pandemic’s ebb. Among its peers, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan appeared furthest from tapering their own bond programs, while other central banks, particularly in Latin America, rushed to raise interest rates in an effort to cool price increases.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Indian shares rise as Fed tapering signal boosts risk appetite

BENGALURU, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Thursday after a four-session losing streak, in line with global markets as a move by the U.S. Federal Reserve to end its bond-buying programme in March indicated confidence in economic recovery from pandemic shock. The NSE Nifty 50 index was up...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Fed delivers on taper expectations, Bank of England, and ECB in focus

Last night’s Fed meeting saw the central bank accelerate its tapering program to $30bn a month, from January as expected, while adopting a slightly more hawkish outlook when it comes to tackling the risks of rising inflation. Fed officials also brought forward their expectations of rate hikes to three...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar jumps as Omicron spreads amid rate-hike talk

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases. The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recouping all of the value it had lost on Thursday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

