Market futures are up in the morning in what amounts to the start of this year’s Christmas rally, thanks to a present from the Federal Reserve to stock market bulls. Yesterday, the Federal Reserve put out an FOMC statement in which it said that it would quicken its pace of its QE bond buying reduction program. This paves the way for an interest rate hike by June and Fed projections put out by board members suggest up to three rate hikes next year are coming. It’s necessary, because inflation has exploded, with the past two months showing an annualized CPI growth of over 6% and Tuesday came with a record producer price index reading over 9%.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO