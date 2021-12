Investing.com -- Annual consumer price inflation in the UK surged to 5.1% in November, adding to pressure to the Bank of England to raise interest rates. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Wednesday that consumer prices rose at their fastest rate since September 2008, from 4.2% in October. Analysts had expected a rate of 4.7% ahead of time. The monthly rate of inflation rose 0.7%, compared with a fall of 0.1% in the same month the previous year.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO