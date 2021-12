Meeting a stranger can be difficult for some people. Meeting a stranger with opposing beliefs can be even more difficult. But this year, Oklahomans have signed up to do it — to talk to someone they know ahead of time thinks differently than they do. The goal for One Small Step conversations is to get to know one another - learn about the stories and people that influenced them and their beliefs, in an effort to try to understand someone you might not have a chance to meet otherwise.

