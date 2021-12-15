ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

President Biden visits Kentucky, a state still reeling from devastating tornadoes

 4 days ago

President Biden visits Kentucky on Wednesday after tornadoes ravaged the state,...

Kentucky tornado damage: One family lost two restaurants in the storm

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong learns more about the damage in Kentucky following devastating tornados from Sierra Carr, whose family owns Carr’s Steakhouse and Carr’s Barn Barbecue in Mayfield, Kentucky. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Fox News

Texas Gov. Abbott shows completed section of state-made border wall, pledges to protect state's sovereignty

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott debuted the first part of the state-made border wall Saturday, which he labeled a sharp rebuke of Biden’s "failure to do his job." Abbott authorized the building of the wall six months ago, and then authorized $3 billion funding for the Texas Facilities Commission to bolster the building effort. Abbott stressed that the wall stands on either state land or land that private owners agreed to hand over for the wall.
Washington Post

Biden is foundering because Democrats made two major misjudgments

December 2021 is obviously not shaping up as President Biden had planned. Last February, Biden told a CNN town hall that “by next Christmas, I think we’ll be in a very different circumstance, God willing, than we are today. … A year from now, I think that there’ll be significantly fewer people having to be socially distanced, having to wear a mask.” Instead, America will be getting a very nasty Christmas present of the omicron variant. More contagious than anything seen so far, it’s clearly able to evade at least some of the immune defenses acquired from vaccines or prior infection.
The Atlantic

The Overlooked Factor in Biden’s Unpopularity

BROOKLYN—Outside the Park Slope Food Coop in one of America’s bluest bulwarks, masked shoppers still wait outside in socially distant lines. The 48-year-old co-op is perhaps the nation’s most political—and progressive—grocery store, but on a recent Friday afternoon, its members were not particularly eager to discuss the man nearly all of them voted for last year: President Joe Biden.
mediaite.com

‘He Doesn’t Have the Guts’: Bernie Sanders Tears Into Joe Manchin for Killing Build Back Better Bill

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) railed at Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) for pulling the plug on President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. Manchin announced on Fox News Sunday that he won’t support the bill, which virtually torpedoes months of effort by the Democrats to get that legislation passed in Congress. CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Sanders for his response on State of the Union, and he bitterly commented that Manchin “will have a lot of explaining to do to the people of West Virginia, to tell him why he doesn’t have the guts to take on the drug companies, to lower the cost of prescription drugs, why he is not prepared to expand home healthcare…”
Daily Mail

Vaccinated AND boosted Democrat senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker BOTH contract COVID and say they’re suffering mild symptoms 18 months after Warren’s brother died of virus

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker have both tested positive for COVID-19 and tweeted news of their diagnoses on Sunday. Warren, 72, was the first to announce her diagnosis and said her infection was mild and that she had both vaccine doses as well as her booster shot.
