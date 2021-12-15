ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate Confirms Alanna McCargo as Ginnie Mae Head

dsnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrior to joining the Biden Administration, McCargo served as VP for the Housing Finance Policy Center at the Urban Institute. She also has 10 years of experience at Fannie Mae. McCargo replaces Michael R. Drayne, Acting EVP/Office of the President in her new role overseeing the wholly-owned government corporation...

dsnews.com

