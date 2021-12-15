ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

India unveils $10.2B plan to attract semiconductor makers

By ASHOK SHARMA - Associated Press
Times Daily
 4 days ago

NEW DELHI (AP) — India on Wednesday announced a $10.2 billion plan to try...

Times Daily

German experts urge stricter virus measures, more boosters

VIENNA (AP) — Germany should implement stricter measures this week to slow the spread of the omicron variant, the German government's new expert council said Sunday, a day after the government announced it would impose travel restrictions on people coming from Britain.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Alibaba to grow Southeast Asia e-commerce arm to $100b

Alibaba this week revealed an ambitious vision to grow its Southeast Asian e-commerce business to $100 billion in transacted sales as well as a pledge to reach carbon neutrality in its operations by 2030. China s largest e-commerce company unveiled its vision Friday for its Southeast Asian e-commerce arm Lazada in presentation slides uploaded to its site for its annual Investor Day, where it typically shares revenue figures and future strategies of its business units with investors. Alibaba's top executive Daniel Zhang also outlined its carbon emission goals during a presentation Friday.The plan to quintuple Lazada's total gross merchandise...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

India clears $10B incentives to lure chip makers

The Indian government has cleared incentives worth INR760 billion (US$10 billion) to establish more than 20 chip design, components manufacturing and fab units over the next six years. The Programme for Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem is targeting two fab units for displays, and ten units each for...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

India to throw billions at creating semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem

The government of India on Wednesday approved a deal that will see the nation put ₹2,30,000 crore, around $30 billion, behind a plan to turn India into a semiconductor manufacturing powerhouse. Broken down, ₹76,000 crore has been slated for creating a so-called semiconductors and display manufacturing ecosystem, with fabs...
INDIA
Shore News Network

India outlines $10 billion plan to woo global chip makers

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India has approved a $10 billion incentive plan to attract semiconductor and display manufacturers, its technology minister said on Wednesday, as part of a deepening push to establish the country as a global electronics production hub. Under the plan, India's government will extend fiscal support of up...
INDIA
austinnews.net

Union Cabinet approves scheme for designing, manufacturing semiconductor chips in India

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a budget of Rs 76,000 crore for designing and manufacturing semiconductor chips in India. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the cabinet sanctioned Rs76,000 crore for the ambitious project, titled Programme for Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystem, to be spent over a span of six yearsAccording to a statement by the government, the project will have a multiplier effect across different sectors and will help in deeper integration to the global value chain.
INDIA
aithority.com

IBM And Samsung Unveil Semiconductor Breakthrough That Defies Conventional Design

Developed at the Albany Nanotech Complex in New York, home to world-leading ecosystem of semiconductor research and prototyping. IBM and Samsung Electronics jointly announced a breakthrough in semiconductor design utilizing a new vertical transistor architecture that demonstrates a path to scaling beyond nanosheet, and has the potential to reduce energy usage by 85 percent compared to a scaled fin field-effect transistor (finFET)1. The global semiconductor shortage has highlighted the critical role of investment in chip research and development and the importance of chips in everything from computing, to appliances, to communication devices, transportation systems, and critical infrastructure.
BUSINESS
ktwb.com

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo unveils self-developed chip for phones

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese smartphone maker Oppo unveiled on Tuesday a new self-developed chip, as the hardware company moves further into the semiconductor sector. The chip, called the MariSilicon X, is a neural processing unit (NPU) that improves images for video and photography taken on smartphones. It will be...
CELL PHONES
RideApart

Honda Unveils H'Ness CB350 Anniversary Edition In India

In October 2020, Honda released a very special motorcycle in the Indian market. When the CB350 made its reappearance as a retro-style naked motorcycle in the Indian market, the rest of the world watched in envy, hoping that this stylish, chic motorcycle would make its way to other markets. Unfortunately, other than Japan in the form of the GB350, the bike would remain strictly an India-only model.
CARS
TechCrunch

Tamatem raises $11M Series B led by PUBG maker Krafton

The Series B round brings its total raised to over $17 million and values Tamatem at around $80 million, Hussam Hammo, CEO and founder of Tamatem told TechCrunch. Tamatem publishes games relevant to Arabic users and customizes its games to fit the culture. "The users need to feel that the...
VIDEO GAMES
Bisnow

Semiconductor Maker Opening 93K SF Design Center In Atlanta

Midtown Atlanta has attracted yet another large office from a tech company seeking to tap into the area's talent base. Fortune 500 semiconductor maker Micron Technology is opening a 93K SF design center in Midtown next month that would create 500 jobs and include offices, a data center, and research and development operations, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday morning.
BUSINESS
Times Daily

Thousands in Brussels protest renewed COVID-19 restrictions

BRUSSELS (AP) — Thousands of peaceful protesters demonstrated in Brussels on Sunday for a third time against reinforced COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government to counter a spike in infections as the omicron variant sweeps across Europe.
PROTESTS
Times Daily

UK health boss: COVID-19 rules could tighten by Christmas

LONDON (AP) — Britain's health secretary has refused to rule out imposing tougher COVID-19 restrictions before Christmas amid the rapid rise of infections and continuing uncertainty about the omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Israeli PM says kids must be vaccinated as omicron spreads

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's prime minister on Sunday called on parents to vaccinate their children against the coronavirus as the new omicron variant showed signs of spreading, while authorities prepared to expand a travel ban to include the United States.
WORLD
Times Daily

NYC moves to stop new buildings from using natural gas

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is poised to bar most new buildings from using natural gas within a few years, after lawmakers voted Wednesday to make the United States' most populous city a showcase for a climate-change-fighting policy that has been both embraced and blocked elsewhere.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Times Daily

Hard Rock International buying The Mirage operation in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Hard Rock International said Monday it wants to see how a guitar-shaped hotel will play at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV

