Every year, Giving Tuesday is celebrated on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving and jumpstarts fundraising, volunteering, and spreading love and support throughout communities all over the world. The Berrien Community Foundation knows this day well, as every day is a Giving day for this organization. On November 30th, they welcomed volunteers picking up supplies for the Senior Care Kit project of 2021, funded partially by the generosity of those that donate to their Senior Empowerment Endowment Fund. They have partnered with local companies and organizations to assemble Senior Care Kits to be delivered in our area for many years, and this year almost 800 care kits were created!

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO