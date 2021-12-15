ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks open little changed as traders await Fed decision

By William Watts
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
By Marketwatch
MARKET PULSE

U.S. stocks were little changed after the opening bell Wednesday, with investors awaiting a decision by the Federal Reserve that's expected to see policy makers agree to speed up the wind-down of the central bank's monthly asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (djia) fell 25 points or 0.1%, to 35,519, while the S&P 500 (spx) was down less than 0.1% at 4,633. The Nasdaq Composite (comp) was off 0.3% at 15,195. The Fed, which concludes a two-day meeting, will release a policy statement at 2 p.m. Eastern, followed by Chairman Jerome Powell's news conference at 2: 30 p.m.

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

