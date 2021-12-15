ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames’ outbreak includes 16 players, coach Darryl Sutter

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

The Calgary Flames’ COVID-19 outbreak expanded Wednesday to include 16 players and head coach Darryl Sutter.

Seven more players entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday along with Sutter, associate coach Kirk Muller, assistant coach Ryan Huska and seven support staff members.

The players added Wednesday were Rasmus Andersson, Byron Froese, Johnny Gaudreau, Erik Gudbranson, Trevor Lewis, Jacob Markstrom and Tyler Pitlick.

They joined Noah Hanifin, Elias Lindholm, Milan Lucic, Andrew Mangiapane, Sean Monahan, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Christopher Tanev and Nikita Zadorov.

The NHL postponed three of the Flames’ games this week.

Calgary (15-7-6, 36 points), which is mired in a four-game winless skid (0-3-1), tentatively is scheduled to return to the ice on Saturday against the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets.

–Field Level Media

NHL
