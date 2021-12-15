ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

D.C. Police Make Arrest in Stabbing

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife)...

