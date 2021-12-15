D.C. Police Make Arrest in Stabbing

Milton – The Delaware State Police arrested 59-year-old Sandra L. Baker of Harrington with a 6th offense DUI after she was involved in a motor vehicle crash. The incident occurred on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at approximately 4:15 a.m., when Troopers were dispatched to the area of Coastal Highway (SR-1) and Broadkill Road (SR-16) for a report of a white Volkswagen Jetta that drove off the road and struck a road sign. A witness reported that after the impact, the vehicle continued northbound. Upon arrival to the area, troopers located the vehicle parked in the Valero gas station (25776 Deep Branch Road, Milton) with damage to the side of the car and a shredded rear tire. Contact was made with the operator, Sandra L. Baker, who was still in the driver’s seat. An odor of alcohol was detected and a DUI investigation ensued.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO