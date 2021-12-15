ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

After a dazzling 2021, Apple and Tesla stocks are expected to be duds in 2022

By Philip van Doorn
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1116JB_0dNehFar00
By Getty Images
DEEP DIVE https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UYmvs_0dNehFar00

A report from Goldman Sachs shows how much of investors’ money is concentrated in only five high-flying stocks. And a screen of the biggest contributors to this year’s excellent performance for the S&P 500 index highlights two that are expected not to perform well in 2022: Apple and Tesla.

Just five stocks — Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Apple Inc. (AAPL) Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) and Tesla Inc. (TSLA) — contributed over a third of the S&P 500 Index’s (SPX) 26% total return for 2021 through Dec. 9, according to analysts at Goldman. And from the end of April through Dec. 9, they contributed 51% of the index’s 13% return.

Moreover, only 25 stocks accounted for 58% of the index’s gains, including reinvested dividends, through Dec. 9, Goldman said. Its list of those stocks is below, along with screens of Wall Street analysts’ expectations for the group as we look ahead to 2022 and 2023.

The analysts, led by David Kostin, pointed out that “market breadth has narrowed substantially” over the past several months. In other words, investors have concentrated more of their money (and risk) in the largest tech companies, by market capitalization.

That said, the Goldman analysts continue to recommend that long-term investors “own high-growth, high-margin stocks.”

Digging into the 25 biggest contributors to the S&P 500’s returns this year

This list shows each of the 25 stocks and their “contributions” to the gains, expressed in basis points. (A basis point is one 100th of a percent. ) The table also includes pricing information — closing prices as of Dec. 14 with declines from 52-week highs and the dates of those highs.

Company Ticker Total return – 2021 through Dec. 9 Contribution to S&P 500’s return for 2021 through Dec. 9 (basis points) Closing Price – 12/14/21 Decline from 52-week high Date of 52-week high
Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 51% 271 $328.34 -6.1% 11/22/2021
Alphabet Inc. Class A (GOOGL) 68% 224 $2,878.14 -4.7% 11/19/2021
Apple Inc. (AAPL) 32% 217 $174.33 -4.3% 12/13/2021
Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) 134% 137 $283.37 -18.2% 11/22/2021
Tesla Inc. (TSLA) 42% 71 $958.51 -22.9% 11/04/2021
Home Depot Inc. (HD) 58% 52 $402.20 -4.4% 12/06/2021
Meta Platforms Inc. Class A (FB) 21% 43 $333.74 -13.2% 09/01/2021
UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) 37% 39 $479.46 -0.7% 12/14/2021
Bank of America Corp (BAC) 50% 36 $44.13 -9.4% 11/03/2021
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 29% 36 $159.13 -8.0% 10/25/2021
Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) 61% 34 $61.54 -7.3% 11/08/2021
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRK) 23% 32 $295.03 -0.5% 12/14/2021
Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) 7% 31 $3,381.83 -10.4% 07/13/2021
Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 47% 30 $55.54 -0.7% 12/14/2021
Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) 67% 26 $48.89 -7.0% 11/03/2021
Chevron Corp. (CVX) 47% 24 $116.22 -2.5% 12/08/2021
Intuit Inc. (INTU) 76% 24 $639.48 -10.8% 11/19/2021
Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) 63% 23 $252.46 -4.1% 12/13/2021
Accenture Plc Class A (ACN) 44% 23 $369.73 -3.0% 12/13/2021
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) 37% 22 $632.11 -5.2% 11/26/2021
Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) 40% 21 $545.34 -2.8% 12/10/2021
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 36% 20 $614.91 -4.6% 12/10/2021
Adobe Inc. (ADBE) 26% 20 $614.86 -12.1% 11/22/2021
Danaher Corp. (DHR) 44% 20 $307.70 -7.9% 09/10/2021
Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) 46% 19 $249.38 -9.6% 08/17/2021
Sources: Goldman Sachs, FactSet

We included the declines from 52-week highs through Dec. 14 to illustrate how volatile the stocks of rapidly growing tech giants can be. Shares of Nvidia, for example, were down 18% from the high reached Nov. 22. Tesla has tumbled into bear-market territory three times in 2021 and is down 23% from its high reached Nov. 4.

You can click the tickers for more about each company. Click here for Tomi Kilgore’s detailed guide to the wealth of information for free on the MarketWatch quote page.

Screening the 25 stocks: sales, earnings and ratings

Leaving the list in the same order, here are consensus estimates among analysts polled by FactSet for sales (in millions of dollars) for calendar years through 2023, with projected compound annual growth rates (CAGR):

Company Ticker Estimated revenue – 2021 Estimated revenue – 2022 Estimated revenue – 2023 Two-year estimated sales CAGR
Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) $182,593 $210,753 $240,396 14.7%
Alphabet Inc. Class A (GOOGL) $254,060 $296,677 $341,671 16.0%
Apple Inc. (AAPL) $369,729 $389,037 $413,789 5.8%
Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) $25,754 $31,175 $36,380 18.9%
Tesla Inc. (TSLA) $51,678 $73,183 $89,639 31.7%
Home Depot Inc. (HD) $148,615 $153,285 $158,252 3.2%
Meta Platforms Inc. Class A (FB) $117,569 $139,805 $164,737 18.4%
UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) $286,410 $316,412 $342,740 9.4%
Bank of America Corp (BAC) $89,268 $93,591 $99,180 5.4%
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) $123,128 $123,405 $130,270 2.9%
Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) $294,130 $308,304 $292,830 -0.2%
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRK) $294,667 $294,894 $309,287 2.5%
Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) $470,607 $553,097 $649,246 17.5%
Pfizer Inc. (PFE) $81,333 $92,070 $72,748 -5.4%
Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) $76,024 $72,048 $75,462 -0.4%
Chevron Corp. (CVX) $155,748 $168,114 $159,898 1.3%
Intuit Inc. (INTU) $10,714 $12,980 $14,881 17.9%
Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) $95,152 $97,459 $100,080 2.6%
Accenture Plc Class A (ACN) $52,819 $58,906 $63,622 9.8%
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) $37,210 $39,493 $42,053 6.3%
Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) $203,027 $222,877 $238,794 8.5%
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) $27,976 $30,877 $32,521 7.8%
Adobe Inc. (ADBE) $15,957 $18,393 $21,000 14.7%
Danaher Corp. (DHR) $29,116 $30,792 $32,437 5.5%
Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) $27,601 $27,774 $30,366 4.9%
Source: FactSet

Here’s another look ahead, this time at earnings-per-share estimates

Company Ticker Estimated EPS – 2021 Estimated EPS – 2022 Estimated EPS – 2023 Two-year estimated EPS CAGR
Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) $8.60 $9.85 $11.44 15.3%
Alphabet Inc. Class A (GOOGL) $108.65 $113.97 $130.48 9.6%
Apple Inc. (AAPL) $5.64 $5.85 $6.27 5.4%
Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) $4.18 $5.08 $6.15 21.3%
Tesla Inc. (TSLA) $5.99 $8.64 $11.46 38.3%
Home Depot Inc. (HD) $15.17 $16.13 $17.30 6.8%
Meta Platforms Inc. Class A (FB) $13.94 $14.24 $16.94 10.3%
UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) $18.84 $21.63 $24.58 14.2%
Bank of America Corp (BAC) $3.52 $3.19 $3.63 1.5%
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) $14.98 $12.03 $13.23 -6.0%
Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) $5.03 $5.79 $5.59 5.4%
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRK) $11.65 $12.63 $14.13 10.1%
Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) $41.31 $51.54 $76.68 36.2%
Pfizer Inc. (PFE) $4.19 $5.75 $4.87 7.8%
Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) $4.63 $3.72 $4.41 -2.4%
Chevron Corp. (CVX) $8.36 $9.42 $8.78 2.5%
Intuit Inc. (INTU) $10.56 $12.51 $14.70 18.0%
Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) $11.71 $12.86 $14.40 10.9%
Accenture Plc Class A (ACN) $9.25 $10.48 $11.59 11.9%
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) $23.45 $21.17 $23.34 -0.2%
Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) $11.63 $13.06 $14.33 11.0%
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) $28.83 $33.53 $36.69 12.8%
Adobe Inc. (ADBE) $12.63 $14.47 $16.88 15.6%
Danaher Corp. (DHR) $9.82 $10.16 $10.72 4.5%
Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) $8.02 $8.13 $9.71 10.1%
Source: FactSet

Here’s a summary of Wall Street analysts’ opinions about the stocks:

Company Ticker Share “buy” ratings Share neutral ratings Share “sell” ratings Closing price – 12/14/21 Consensus price target Implied 12-month upside potential
Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 90% 10% 0% $328.34 $366.41 12%
Alphabet Inc. Class A (GOOGL) 94% 6% 0% $2,878.14 $3,333.70 16%
Apple Inc. (AAPL) 79% 19% 2% $174.33 $174.35 0%
Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) 81% 12% 7% $283.37 $341.51 21%
Tesla Inc. (TSLA) 43% 30% 28% $958.51 $860.35 -10%
Home Depot Inc. (HD) 65% 32% 3% $402.20 $417.16 4%
Meta Platforms Inc. Class A (FB) 76% 22% 2% $333.74 $398.32 19%
UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) 85% 11% 4% $479.46 $490.88 2%
Bank of America Corp (BAC) 64% 25% 11% $44.13 $49.83 13%
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 61% 32% 7% $159.13 $179.70 13%
Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) 39% 51% 10% $61.54 $72.97 19%
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRK) 43% 57% 0% $295.03 $332.50 13%
Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) 94% 6% 0% $3,381.83 $4,102.98 21%
Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 38% 58% 4% $55.54 $53.67 -3%
Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) 67% 33% 0% $48.89 $54.90 12%
Chevron Corp. (CVX) 68% 32% 0% $116.22 $130.36 12%
Intuit Inc. (INTU) 83% 13% 4% $639.48 $756.29 18%
Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) 73% 24% 3% $252.46 $272.43 8%
Accenture Plc Class A (ACN) 70% 26% 4% $369.73 $383.68 4%
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) 83% 13% 4% $632.11 $682.47 8%
Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) 59% 35% 6% $545.34 $551.75 1%
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 84% 13% 3% $614.91 $682.70 11%
Adobe Inc. (ADBE) 81% 19% 0% $614.86 $720.69 17%
Danaher Corp. (DHR) 82% 14% 4% $307.70 $350.29 14%
Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) 67% 28% 5% $249.38 $279.72 12%
Source: FactSet

Here are six data highlights to consider:

  • Two of this year’s best performers are expected to be poor performers next year, based on the price targets: Apple and Tesla.
  • Apple is expected to show much slower sales and earnings growth than the rest of the top five companies on the list through 2023.
  • Tesla’s expected two-year sales CAGR of 31.7% is by far the highest on the list. But only 43% of analysts polled by FactSet rate the stock a “buy.”
  • Tesla also has the highest expected EPS CAGR through 2023 at 38.3%, but Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is right behind, with a projected EPS CAGR of 36.2%. Next on the list by this measure is Nvidia, at 21.3%.
  • From the price targets, Nvidia and Amazon are Wall Street analysts’ favorite stocks on the list, with implied 12-month upside of 21%.
  • Pfizer Inc.’s (PFE) sales are expected to rise in 2022 but fall in 2023 to a level below that of 2021, according to analysts polled by FactSet. That could reflect expectations that the coronavirus pandemic will be ending.

Don’t miss: These are Wall Street’s 25 favorite semiconductor stocks for 2022

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Inc#Tesla Inc#Goldman Sachs#Microsoft Corp#Msft#Alphabet Inc#Aapl#Nvidia Corp#Nvda#Tsla#Index#Spx
Motley Fool

5 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for 2022

Today, I provide five growth stocks that I think will perform well in 2022 and beyond. These stock picks cover enormous secular growth trends that should flourish over the long term. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is the first stock on the list. It's easy to see why some investors would shy away...
STOCKS
dallassun.com

For fifth day, Apple stock reaches new high

Apple shares again hit new highs this week, extending a record run for a fifth consecutive session. If Apple's stock gains just 2 percent to trade at $182.86, the company will reach the $3 trillion market cap, becoming the largest S&P 500 stock. Behind only Apple, Microsoft is the second...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
investing.com

3 Dividend-Paying Stocks Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 45% or More

Growing concerns over rising inflation and the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant have caused the markets to be volatile after hitting all-time highs. In these volatile market conditions, we think it could be wise to add high-quality dividend-paying stocks Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), Select Medical (NYSE:SEM), and Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to one’s portfolio. In addition, Wall Street analysts expect these names to advance more than 45% in price in the near term. Read on.The major stock market indexes plunged on Thursday as big tech shares fell sharply, causing the NASDAQ Composite Index to shed 385.15 points or 2.47% to close at 15,180.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.79 points to close at 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 declined 0.8% to close at 4,668.67. The markets have remained volatile as investors gauge economic growth prospects and rising COVD-19 omicron cases.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 4.53% to $294.80 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.07% to 15,169.68 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Moderna Inc. closed $202.69 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
CNBC

Cramer's week ahead: Time to put a small amount of cash to work

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday previewed the biggest market events scheduled for next week's holiday-shortened trading window. The "Mad Money" host said he believes putting some cash to work Monday morning is a wise strategy. "You need to recognize the rockiness of the moment. You don't want to be heroic...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. MSFT, -0.34% sank 0.34% to $323.80 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. falling 1.03% to 4,620.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -1.48%. falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. This was the stock's second...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Chipmaker, Along With Tesla, Apple, Continues To See The Highest Interest On WallStreetBets

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Friday. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is seeing the highest interest on the forum with 656 mentions as at press time, followed by Tesla with 288 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) inched 0.68% higher to $3,400.35 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.03% to 4,620.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Amazon.com Inc. closed $372.73 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
The Apple Maven

Apple Stock: Here’s When To Buy The Dip

Not long ago, after Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report had a great day of performance on December 15, I asked: will the Fed-driven meltup continue? I clearly jinxed the market, and AAPL shares tanked the very next day. Current shareholders and potential investors must be wondering: has...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

56K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy