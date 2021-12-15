ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Former Cox High football star Tayvion Robinson signs Kentucky after leaving Virginia Tech

By Jami Frankenberry, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

Tayvion Robinson made his departure from Virginia Tech official on Wednesday when the former Cox High star signed with Kentucky.

Robinson announced his signing via Twitter, writing “New Beginnings .. Let’s work.”

Robinson led Virginia Tech in receiving yards with 675 and his 40 receptions were second to Tre Turner’s 44 catches. Robinson also was the Hokies’ primary punt returner, averaging 13.67 yards and returning one punt for a 60-yard touchdown.

Robinson announced he was transferring from Virginia Tech two weeks ago — on the same day former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry was introduced as the Hokies’ new head coach.

Robinson played quarterback, running back and receiver on offense at Cox in Virginia Beach, accounting for 1,635 yards and 21 touchdowns as a senior. He was rated the No. 6 recruit in Virginia in the Class of 2019 and chose Virginia Tech over Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio State, South Carolina and Virginia.

Jami Frankenberry, 757-446-2376, jami.frankenberry@pilotonline.com

heraldcourier.com

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Graham's Turner-Bradshaw signs with Virginia Tech

BLUEFIELD, Va. – Graham High School assistant principal Patrick Buckner remembers the first time he saw Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw on a football field. “I stopped by practice and asked, ‘Who’s the little skinny kid playing in the slot?’ They told me who he was and I asked, ‘Is he physical?’ They said, ‘He doesn’t have to be.’ I wasn’t sure what they meant,” Buckner said. “Then against Marion, the first play of the game, it’s a jet sweep and this kid goes to the left, never gets touched and scores a touchdown. That’s a memory I have of Xay.”
BLUEFIELD, VA
