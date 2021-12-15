Former Cox High football star Tayvion Robinson signs Kentucky after leaving Virginia Tech

Tayvion Robinson made his departure from Virginia Tech official on Wednesday when the former Cox High star signed with Kentucky.

Robinson announced his signing via Twitter, writing “New Beginnings .. Let’s work.”

Robinson led Virginia Tech in receiving yards with 675 and his 40 receptions were second to Tre Turner’s 44 catches. Robinson also was the Hokies’ primary punt returner, averaging 13.67 yards and returning one punt for a 60-yard touchdown.

Robinson announced he was transferring from Virginia Tech two weeks ago — on the same day former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry was introduced as the Hokies’ new head coach.

Robinson played quarterback, running back and receiver on offense at Cox in Virginia Beach, accounting for 1,635 yards and 21 touchdowns as a senior. He was rated the No. 6 recruit in Virginia in the Class of 2019 and chose Virginia Tech over Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio State, South Carolina and Virginia.

