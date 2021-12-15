ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

J.P. Morgan says its annual health care conference will now be held virtually

By Jaimy Lee
 4 days ago
MARKET PULSE

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (jpm) said Thursday that its annual health care conference will no longer be an in-person event, with a statement citing the "ongoing COVID-19 pandemic." The event, held each year in San Francisco in January, is one of the largest health care investor events in the U.S. It will instead be conducted virtually. Several companies including Amgen Inc. (amgn) and Moderna Inc. (mrna) had already pulled out of the event over COVID-19 concerns, according to a report published Tuesday in Stat .

