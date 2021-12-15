ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Gamers can empower themselves with Norton LifeLock

By KHGI - Good Life
NebraskaTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we’ve spent more time online than ever before in the past year, hackers have looked to take advantage, exploring new ways to try to lure in victims. One of their latest tactics? Reaching consumers in new forums, like online gaming. People are often surprised to...

nebraska.tv

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily

For gamers, by gamers

Seattle is situated between several behemoths in gaming and technology with Microsoft in the north and both Nintendo and Valve in the east. UW further adds to the vibrant gaming scene with a varsity esports team. Despite the numerous companies that UW students interact with as customers — or, upon graduation, as employees — Seattle previously lacked a central store for hardware and accessories to support the high demand. Enter RazerStore, a well-known, international company dedicated to providing gamers with gear and equipment that has opened its third U.S. location in U-Village.
SEATTLE, WA
beincrypto.com

GameFi: What It Is and How It Will Impact Gamers

The cryptocurrency market is experiencing another revolution with the advent of NFTs and blockchain-based gaming. There has been no greater theme this year than this niche, which has also taken over the imaginations of those outside the market. Several projects have made a name for themselves from established names like Axie Infinity. However, it is the idea of GameFi that will boost the play-to-earn model as a whole.
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

Best Chrome extensions for Gamers

Whether you are a student, freelancer, or gamer, you can install some Chrome extensions as per your work to enrich the experience. If you are a gamer and want to improve your performance and productivity, here are some Chrome gaming extensions for you. They will work in the Microsoft Edge browser too!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norton Family#Gamer#Hack#Hardcore Gamers
TrendHunter.com

Authentically Designed Gamer Controllers

This Thrustmaster TCA flight controller has been created in partnership with Boeing as a peripheral for avid gamers that will enable them to enjoy an immersive experience when partaking in the Microsoft Flight Simulator game. The TCA Boeing Edition range includes authentically designed controllers that will provide players with the truest experience possible outside of getting into a real cockpit. The controllers promise to be comfortable for use on a desk or table and are likely to be a welcome addition to the market by the flight simulator community.
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

Meta targets 'cyber mercenaries' using Facebook to spy

Facebook parent Meta on Thursday banned a series of "cyber mercenary" groups, and began alerting some 50,000 people likely targeted by the firms accused of spying on activists, dissidents and journalists worldwide. Meta took down 1,500 Facebook and Instagram pages linked to groups with services allegedly ranging from scooping up public information online to using fake personas to build trust with targets or digital snooping via hack attacks. The social media giant also started warning about 50,000 people it believes may have been targeted in more than 100 nations by firms that include several from Israel, which is a leading player in the cybersurveillance business. "The surveillance-for-hire industry... looks like indiscriminate targeting on behalf of the highest bidder," Nathaniel Gleicher, head of security policy at Meta, told a press briefing.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitch
PCWorld

DuckDuckGo can stop Android apps from tracking you

DuckDuckGo is a familiar and popular search engine for people who think their searches are their own business, and no one else’s. But your search history is only one small part of the online profile that advertisers create for you, whether you know it or not. DuckDuckGo already offers a mobile Privacy Browser, a Chromium-based alternative to the stock browser that doesn’t do any of the usual snooping. But DuckDuckGo recently went even further, announcing that it’s going to rein in the tracking behavior of every other app on your phone, too.
CELL PHONES
buffalonynews.net

Leaked doc reveals which messengers send the most data to FBI

An internal FBI report reveals how WhatsApp and iMessage happily hand over users' data to the Feds, sometimes providing the source and destination of messages every 15 minutes. The sensitive Federal Bureau of Investigation paper, unearthed by the transparency group Property of the People, spells out in concise yet shocking...
INTERNET
TheStreet

Crypto Investors Briefly Became Trillionaires Yesterday

Cryptocurrency has a reputation for being a volatile investment, with big gains and losses sometimes taking place in a compact time frame. But even with that understanding, two of the biggest players in crypto recently posted gains that were, in fact, too good to be true. Both Coinbase Global Inc....
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy