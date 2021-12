The Division 2’s Apparel Event and the February title update will not be launching as scheduled, Ubisoft has announced. Instead, this content will be released at a later point in 2022 but when exactly is not yet known. The reason for the delay is to make sure the current content is built upon properly, and for the new content to be polished so when it releases there would be little disruption for The Division 2 players. You can read the full statement below and how The Division 2 should start seeing more regular updates.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO