Ross County, OH

News briefs: Ross County farmer elected to serve on American Soybean Association Executive Committee

By Chillicothe Gazette
 4 days ago
Ross County farmer elected to serve on American Soybean Association Executive Committee

WORTHINGTON – Ohio Soybean Association (OSA) board member Scott Metzger was elected Dec. 9 to the executive committee of the American Soybean Association (ASA). Metzger will serve on the committee as an at-large member. He has served on the ASA board since 2018.

“We’d like to congratulate Scott on his new leadership position,” said Patrick Knouff, OSA president and Shelby County soybean farmer. “Ohio has a long history of leadership on ASA’s executive committee, and through Scott's guidance and passion, he will carry on that tradition.”

Metzger farms more than 3,100 acres of soybeans, corn and wheat in Ross County. In addition to his position on the ASA board, he serves on the OSA board of trustees, where he has previously served as president, chairman, vice president, first vice president and treasurer. He also serves on the Ohio Soybean Council board of trustees. Additionally, Metzger has participated in many leadership programs, including Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPower, and American Soybean Association’s Corteva Agriscience Young Leader Program. He received a B.S. in agronomy and agricultural business at The Ohio State University.

Other farmer leaders from around the country elected to the ASA executive committee include Brad Doyle, president, Arkansas; Kevin Scott, chairman, South Dakota; Daryl Cates, vice president, Illinois; Caleb Ragland, secretary, Kentucky; Josh Gackle, treasurer, North Dakota; Stan Born, Illinois; George Goblish, Minnesota; and Ronnie Russell, Missouri.

Chillicothe VA Medical Center sees best survey results in 5 years

CHILLICOTHE – The Chillicothe VA Medical Center Director, Dr. Kathy Berger, announced that the Chillicothe VA underwent a Long-Term Care Institute (LTCI) Survey during the week of Nov. 15–19.

The LTCI reviewed processes, policies, and staffing, as well as the overall care provided to the Veterans who reside in our Community Living Centers (CLC). This is a rigorous review which involves document evaluation, as well as visual inspection and observation of actual care rendered to Veterans. This survey resulted in the recognition of high-quality care being provided, with only some minor recommendations. The LTCI is recommending the Chillicothe CLC Covid safety plan as a VA nationwide best practice. The CLC staff and those staff that provide ancillary support to the CLCs have worked extraordinarily hard to make this our best survey in the past 5 years.

Dr. Kathy Berger expressed gratitude for the staff's commitment and hard work to achieve these survey results. "On behalf of the veterans we serve at VA Chillicothe, we offer our most sincere thanks to our staff," said Dr. Berger.

Veterans not enrolled in the VA healthcare system are encouraged to visit www.chillicothe.va.gov/enrollment.asp to register or call 740-772-7170 with questions.

Visit the Chillicothe VA webpage (www.va.gov/chillicothe) and follow us on facebook (facebook.com/ChillicotheVAMC) and twitter (@chillicothevamc).

Ross County Executive Committee meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Monday at the Ross County Service Center, 475 Western Avenue, Conference Room A

The Chillicothe Gazette is the number one source for Chillicothe, Ross County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

