It's always shocking to me when I hear just how hard scammers will work to try and steal money from people, but we are seeing yet another scam and this one can be a little tricky. When making the calls it looks as if the scammer is calling using a phone number that is used by the Kilgore Police Department so if you don't know about the scam it would be easy to become a victim.

KILGORE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO