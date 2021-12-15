Surf-n-Santa race returns to Virginia Beach after coronavirus hiatus

A world record-setting holiday race that was downsized last year during the pandemic will return full force Saturday to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The Surf-n-Santa 5-Miler is sold out this year with 3,300 participants. Runners will start in waves of about 500 people, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. The course winds through the holiday lights display on the Boardwalk.

Co-race director Amy Frostick of J&A Racing is thrilled to be able to put on an almost-normal event again. The Virginia Beach-based race company was one of the first in the region to cancel its large-scale event — Shamrock Marathon — at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The marathon will finally return in a big way this spring to celebrate 50 years, Frostick said.

The only change from pre-COVID times at this year’s Surf-n-Santa is the finishers will initially gather outside the convention center in a “winter wonderland” setting, instead of inside. An optional, post-race party, with the band Kaboombox, Sam Adams beer and soup, will be offered in two of the convention center ballrooms.

“It’s going to be really festive,” said Frostick, who will be handing out gingerbread cookies from Baker’s Crust restaurant along the race course.

This year’s Surf-n-Santa theme is “Naughty or Nice,” and, like in years past, runners are typically decked out for the holidays.

“Regardless of the theme of our races, people dress up for them,” Frostick said. “I’m sure we’ll have some Santa Clauses out there.”

J&A Racing holds the world record for the largest Santa Claus run for its Surf-n-Santa event in 2016. That year, 4,983 participants dressed in red-and-white Santa suits finished the course.

This year’s event is a fundraiser for Begin Again Foundation, which was created by PGA Tour pro and Virginia Beach resident Marc Leishman and his wife, Audrey, after Audrey’s near-death experience from sepsis in 2015.

Street closures begin at 4 p.m. and include 19th Street as well as Atlantic Avenue from 25th Street to Rudee Loop. The Boardwalk holiday lights will open to vehicles at 6:30 p.m.

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com