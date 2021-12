It’s always disappointing when a nation’s best players aren’t able to compete at the World Juniors. This year, Germany will be without Tim Stützle, who will remain with the Ottawa Senators, as well as John Peterka and Lukas Reichel, who are excelling in the AHL this season. All three are eligible to compete, and many expected them – or, at least, two of them – to anchor Germany’s top line in 2022 after they were some of the most exciting players on the ice in 2021.

NHL ・ 9 HOURS AGO