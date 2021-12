With apologies to those of you who have no interest in a basketball tournament today’s segment is all about the WOBM Christmas Classic which begins this weekend at the RWJBarnabas Health Arena at Toms River High School North. Presented by the U.S. Army the 37th edition has all 16 girls teams playing on Saturday with the boys to take the court on Sunday.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO