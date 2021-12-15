Remains Found In Penn Hills Determined To Be Non-Human

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Police are investigating a late night shots fired call in Penn Hills.
The Penn Hills Police Chief says officers responded to the call near Dollman Road and Mount Carmel Road.
When they arrived, they heard more shots possibly fired at them.
Police searched the area but have not found anyone.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is currently in the hospital recovering after suffering multiple stab wounds.
Just after 7:30 on Saturday night, police were called to the 200 block of Lamar Street for reports of a man stabbed.
Once they arrived, they found a man inside a home who had been stabbed.
He was taken to the hospital by medics.
Officers then located a potential crime scene in the 100 block of Hazlett Street.
Pittsburgh Police are investigating.
NORTH SHORE (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a late-night stabbing inside a North Shore bar.
Police say a fight broke out around 10 p.m. Saturday inside Tequila Cowboy between two men and a woman.
The altercation led to one of the men suffering superficial stab wounds to the back.
The fight was broken up by security, and the couple left the scene.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he is expected to recover.
Police are reviewing security footage.
NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — Hazmat crews were called to a busy intersection in New Kensington to clean up an oil spill.
Dispatchers in Westmoreland County told KDKA a car hit an oil drum near the intersection of Constitution and Fifth, causing that spill.
Hazmat crews had the spill taken care of a couple of hours later.
No injuries were reported.
TARENTUM (KDKA) — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death in Tarentum.
According to Allegheny County Police, dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Main Street just after 11:00 p.m. on Thursday night.
Officers at the scene found a woman who had been shot multiple times.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) – It’s a Pittsburgh tradition like few others: the cookie table!
Today, the treats were for a good cause at Woodland Hills High School as friends and family held a drive-through cookie table to benefit the Caileigh Lynn McDowell Foundation.
In 2016, the Woodland Hills senior died from undiagnosed Crohn’s disease.
Today’s proceeds benefit scholarships in her name that will be awarded to two Woodland Hills seniors.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – City leaders are warning of a “Grinch” on Mt. Washington.
They say recently there has been a string of vandalism and robberies to businesses.
Some of those robberies have been packages taken off of porches and another was a cashbox taken from the front desk of a floral shop.
These events have caused a heightened awareness for businesses and community members living in the area.
Armful of Flowers, the shop that was the victim of having their cashbox stolen, says this is a generally safe area. So they were shocked when somebody walked through their doors and...
RICES LANDING, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is in custody after law enforcement was on the scene of an incident in Greene County.
Crews were on Bayard Avenue in Rices Landing for hours on Thursday. According to KDKA’s Erika Stanish, a tactical team surrounded a home, and officers were heard trying to communicate with those inside the residence.
A command center has been set up. You can see police with armored vehicles. No info has been released yet to what’s happening. PSP can be heard on a loud speaker trying to communicate with someone inside a home...
NORTH STRABANE, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman is facing homicide charges for allegedly driving drunk and causing a wrong-way crash on Interstate 79 Washington County.
Kristina Coyne was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-79 in October, investigators said.
Police said 911 operators were receiving calls reporting a wrong-way driver just before the crash occurred.
She eventually hit a car, driven by Holly Davis of Canonsburg, police said. Davis, the only one in her car, died.
Coyne was flown to the hospital.
Her blood alcohol level was 0.2& at the time of the crash, investigators said, more than twice the legal limit.
LIGONIER (KDKA) — A man previously acquitted of killing an officer is accusing police of beating him while they arrested him earlier this month for a parole violation.
“And they beat my skull in. They got seven staples holding my skull back together,” Ray Shetler Jr. said.
He appeared in court on Friday for a preliminary hearing for those probation charges.
He was previously acquitted in 2018 of killing Saint Clair Township Police Officer Lloyd Reed Jr.
But this month, he was arrested for violating probation and charged with aggravated assault for allegedly fighting officers.
On Friday, Shetler accused the police of severely beating him.
“They were all screaming ‘that was for Reid, that was for Reid.’ And Mr. Reid has nothing to do with this case right now and they brought him into this, why?”
Shetler was treated for an eye socket fracture after his arrest.
Police say an officer who arrested Shetler was treated for shoulder and facial injuries.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A woman was killed in a crash on Route 22 in Hanover Township.
Early on Friday morning, 47-year-old Lori Ann Dickey crossed the center median and into the westbound lanes when she collided with a tractor-trailer.
After exiting the vehicle to approach the driver of the tractor-trailer, she was struck by another oncoming vehicle.
Dickey was killed as a result of the crash.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.
CRESCENT, Pa. (KDKA) – As cleanup continues from the devastating tornadoes in Kentucky, more help is gearing up to head south from our area.
The Crescent Township Fire Department has been collecting water, food, clothing, and many other resources for the past week to lend a hand to Mayfield, Kentucky.
Mayfield is one of the hardest-hit areas from the tornadoes.
So far, the department says the support has been overwhelming and not just from their community.
“Crescent Township is a community that, they give,” said Assistant Chief John Kriger. “They’re good, but asking people that have been coming, they’re from North Huntingdon, Plum Borough, had other fire departments bring gear that we’re taking because fire departments down there lost everything.”
The department will be collecting donations again on Sunday from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
From there, they will finish packing the donations and head for Kentucky on Tuesday.
If you would like to help their cause you can take your donations to the firehouse on 79 McGovern Boulevard in Crescent and learn more by heading to their Facebook page at this link.
By: KDKA-TV's Madeline Bartos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman accused of robbing three banks across Allegheny County and making off with nearly $100,000 will go to jail.
A judge gave 45-year-old Donna Poremski from Pittsburgh 30 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release on her conviction for a series of bank robberies in West Mifflin, McCandless and Penn Hills.
Poremski and former PNC employee Jasmine Parrish met at work and conspired to rob three banks in 2018, prosecutors said. They’re accused of stealing just over $97,004.
A judge called the robberies “egregious” but said that Poremski was not the mastermind of the operation and that Parrish took advantage of Poremski’s controlled substance addiction, the Department of Justice said.
Parrish was sentenced earlier this year to 40 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 777 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths.
Of the new cases, 544 are confirmed cases and 233 are probable.
Of the 24 newly reported deaths, 23 were imported from the state’s Electronic Death Registration System.
There have been 23 additional deaths recorded in December, and one in November.
Four deaths were linked to people in long-term care facilities.
Six people from the ages of 50 to 64 and 18 people older than 65 were among the dead.
There have been 10,029 total hospitalizations and 161,862 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,589.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A shots fired situation led to a SWAT response on Thursday morning.
Around 5:00 a.m., Pittsburgh Police were sent to the 2600 block of Norwood Avenue in Perry South.
Once they arrived on the scene, they were met by a man outside who said another man inside of the home had fired a gun at him.
Not long after, a woman involved came outside of the home to talk with police and informed them that five other people, including a baby, were still inside.
This led to police calling in SWAT officers due to a belief that a hostage situation was unfolding.
Negotiators spoke with the man inside the home and determined it was not a hostage situation and the other five people left the home without incident.
Pittsburgh Police are investigating.
SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A car flipped onto its roof during a crash overnight in South Park Township.
The Broughton Volunteer Fire Department says this happened on the 2200 block of Ridge Road and that one vehicle was involved.
No one was entrapped.
Crews cleared the scene while medics sent one person to the hospital for “minor injuries.”
The South Park Police Department has launched an investigation into the cause.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area because Ridge Road is currently closed between Chris Drive and Wallace Road.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the leg.
Around 2:30 p.m., police responded to a Shotspotter alert in the 1300 block of Fifth Avenue.
Once they arrived, they learned a man had driven himself to the hospital after he had been shot in the leg. He was awake and alert when police spoke to him.
He told police that he was shot outside of Aces Deuces Bar and the shooter fled the area.
No arrests have been made and police are investigating the shooting.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two months after a 54-year-old man was tased by Pittsburgh police and later died, Mayor Bill Peduto is putting his foot down.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released a cause of death for Jim Rogers, leaving his family without closure.
On Thursday, the mayor said before he leaves office, actions must be taken. He told KDKA that he requested the process of bringing disciplinary action against those involved in the tasing to begin before he leaves.
Peduto said this process has multiple steps and would have to include the police union. He said the commander...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh man accused of threatening FBI agents was convicted by a federal jury.
The jury deliberated for three hours after a trial that lasted about two weeks and found 28-year-old Khaled Miah guilty on multiple charges, including five counts of making interstate threatening communications and one count of destruction of records.
Miah, a former Pitt student, was accused of using a Twitter account to threaten, intimidate and harass FBI Pittsburgh agents and the FBI. Then, knowing he was under investigation, prosecutors said he deleted the posts.
One message referred to the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, investigators said. It allegedly said, “Currently eating pasta and watching videos of the second plane hit the South Tower.” Another message allegedly said, “The zero hour is approaching.”
Investigators also said Miah spent time in Washington D.C. driving around looking at major landmarks and in Boston at places where the bombing happened during the marathon.
During an interview, investigators said “an associate” of Miah’s talked about him being “mentally unstable and attracted to a violent Islamic ideology.”
Sentencing is set for April 21. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.
