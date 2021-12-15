ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Hills, PA

Remains Found In Penn Hills Determined To Be Non-Human

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – The remains found in Penn Hills were determined to be non-human.

Police and the medical examiner were investigating whether bones found on Oakmont Street near Verona Street were from a human or animal.

Police were called out to the construction site Wednesday morning. County homicide detectives were also at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JhNPQ_0dNedMLQ00

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Dennis Lane)

Officials determined the remains weren’t from a person.

