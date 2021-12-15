GeoVax initiates Phase 2 clinical trial for its experimental COVID-19 booster

By Marketwatch

MARKET PULSE

Shares of GeoVax Labs Inc. (govx) were down 1.4% in trading on Wednesday after the company said it began a Phase 2 clinical trial for its COVID-19 booster candidate. The study is being conducted at City of Hope hospital in Southern California; it is expected to enroll 60 healthy adults who have been previously vaccinated with any of the three authorized COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. GeoVax's stock is up 3.8% for the year, while the broader S&P 500 (spx) has gained 25.4%.