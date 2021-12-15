ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

GeoVax initiates Phase 2 clinical trial for its experimental COVID-19 booster

By Jaimy Lee
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNuMy_0dNedLSh00
By Marketwatch
MARKET PULSE

Shares of GeoVax Labs Inc. (govx) were down 1.4% in trading on Wednesday after the company said it began a Phase 2 clinical trial for its COVID-19 booster candidate. The study is being conducted at City of Hope hospital in Southern California; it is expected to enroll 60 healthy adults who have been previously vaccinated with any of the three authorized COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. GeoVax's stock is up 3.8% for the year, while the broader S&P 500 (spx) has gained 25.4%.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

European stocks slide as COVID worries swamp investors

European stocks tumbled on Monday, tracking losses across global equities, as investors faced worries over surging COVID-19 cases and restrictions to combat them, alongside concerns a key U.S. spending bill was in trouble. “With record COVID cases in the U.K. in the past few days, and new restrictions being implemented...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phase 2
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Axcella Kickstarts Long COVID Phase 2 Clinical Trial

Axcella Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXLA) has started patient screening in a Phase 2a trial of AXA1125, an oral product candidate, as a potential treatment for Long COVID. Phase 2a evaluates the efficacy and safety of AXA1125 in patients with exertional fatigue related to Long COVID. Approximately 40 patients in the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wraltechwire.com

COVID-19 vaccine with links to RTP, GSK shows promise in clinical trials

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Medicago, a Canadian biopharmaceutical company with manufacturing operations in Durham, is reporting positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial of its potential COVID-19 vaccine made in plants. Based on the results, the company said it would “imminently” seek regulatory approval from Health Canada, that...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Trial#Booster#Covid#Geovax#Geovax Labs Inc#City Of Hope
tctmd.com

Home School: Clinical Trials Went Virtual in COVID-19—Are They Here to Stay?

In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, clinical trial enrollment slowed to a halt, centers shuttered or heavily curtailed day-to-day contact, patients cancelled study visits, and important follow-up visits involving imaging or functional tests went out the window. Given everything else going on in the world, it’s no surprise that expected event rates built into study designs never materialized. Patients who otherwise would have gone to the hospital or a doctor’s office for symptoms like chest pain or shortness of breath simply stayed home.
EDUCATION
MyChesCo

Harmony Biosciences Announces Plans to Initiate Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Treatment Of Idiopathic Hypersomnia

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recetnly accepted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for pitolisant for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia (IH). Harmony is planning to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of pitolisant in adult patients with IH in the first half of 2022.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WGAU

Japan OKs record $317 B extra budget for COVID, economy

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan’s parliament on Monday approved a record extra budget of nearly 36 trillion yen ($317 billion) for the fiscal year through March to help out pandemic-hit households and businesses. The budget largely is to fund COVID-19 measures, including booster shot vaccines and oral...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

57K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy