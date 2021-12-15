ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Treasury yields post biggest one-day gains in a week, curve briefly flattens after Federal Reserve pencils in three hikes for 2022

By William Watts, Vivien Lou Chen
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNuMy_0dNedHvn00
By Marketwatch
BOND REPORT

Treasury yields posted their biggest one-day gains in a week Wednesday after Federal Reserve policy makers penciled in three interest rate increases for 2022 and agreed to more quickly wind down monthly bond purchases.

Meanwhile, the Treasury yield curve briefly flattened soon after the Fed’s policy update. The 2s-10s spread narrowed to as low as 74 basis points, while the 5s-30s gap flattened below 55 basis points.

What are yields doing?
  • The yield on the 10-year Treasury note (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) rose 2.3 basis points to 1.460%, up from 1.437% at 3 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday.
  • The 2-year Treasury yield advanced 2.6 basis points to 0.683%, compared with 0.657% late Tuesday.
  • The 30-year Treasury bond (BX:TMUBMUSD30Y) rose 3.3 basis points to 1.851%, up from 1.818%.
  • It was the largest one-day gains for the 10- and 30-year rates since Dec. 8, and the biggest gain for the 2-year yield since Dec. 7, based on 3 p.m. levels, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
What’s driving the market?

As widely expected, Fed officials on Wednesday agreed to cut back on their monthly asset purchases more quickly by doubling the reduction to $30 billion a month.

Policy makers also penciled in three interest rate increases for next year in their so-called dot plot, while keeping their long-run projection for the fed funds rate at 2.5% and raising their inflation forecasts through 2023.

During a press conference Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that the central bank would use its tools to prevent persistently elevated inflation from becoming entrenched, and that a return to a higher workforce participation rate may take “some time.”

Want intel on all the news moving markets? Sign up for our daily Need to Know newsletter. Use this link to subscribe .

Earlier on Wednesday, government data showed that U.S. retail sales climbed a tepid 0.3% in November, less than the 0.8% rise expected by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. Meanwhile, the U.S. import price index jumped 0.7% last month, contributing to the highest rate of U.S. inflation in almost 40 years.

The New York Fed’s Empire State business conditions index rose 1 point to 31.9 in December. Economists had expected a reading of 25, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal.

And home builders grew more confident for the fourth consecutive month, according to an industry index. The National Association of Home Builders’ monthly confidence index rose one point to a reading of 84 in December, the trade group said Wednesday. That represents the highest level for the index since February.

In Washington politics, Congress signed off early Wednesday on a debt-limit increase , acting ahead of a key deadline to avoid an unprecedented default. The Senate and House approved a bill raising the debt limit by $2.5 trillion, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden for signature.

What are analysts saying?
  • “As expected, the Fed doubled the pace of tapering with the end date now in March,” said Jason England, global bonds portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors.  “This gives the Fed flexibility with their next step in removing accommodation, which is liftoff with rate hikes.”
  • The front-end of the US Treasury curve should see pressure, “leading to more flattening with the trajectory of front-end rates higher,” England said.
  • “The flattening yield curve seems to suggest that the bond market is not exactly seeing a path for the fed funds rate to go back to the 2-2.5% range,” said Anu Gaggar, global investment strategist for Commonwealth Financial Network. “The bond market seems to believe that the Fed will likely have to level off at a much lower rate than that as economic growth might begin to slow down.”

Read: The risk of a broader inversion in the Treasury yield curve is on the radar heading into 2022

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
theeastcountygazette.com

What is the Status of the Fourth Stimulus Check? Is It Coming?

More than 169 million stimulus checks were distributed during the third and most recent nationwide stimulus check, but calls for a fourth check keeps growing. Many have even argued for recurring payments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic until this disease is declared over. Federal government payments totaling three thousand two hundred...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Dollar on back foot after hawkish tilts by BoE, ECB

TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar remained under pressure on Friday, a day after the Bank of England and European Central Bank adopted more hawkish stances than markets had expected, giving a boost to sterling and the euro. The dollar index , which measures the currency against six...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jerome Powell
BBC

Federal Reserve to withdraw stimulus more quickly

The Federal Reserve will cut back its stimulus programme more quickly than planned, as it ratchets up its response to rising inflation. The US central bank had already announced it was tapering off the monthly support, introduced to bolster the economy during the pandemic. But on Wednesday officials said the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Inflation#Dow Jones Market Data
Reuters

Dollar jumps as Omicron spreads amid rate-hike talk

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases. The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recouping all of the value it had lost...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
STOCKS
Financial Times

Fed official says first interest rate rise could come as soon as March

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March in the face of “alarmingly high inflation”, according to a senior US central bank official. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, on Friday endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to accelerate how quickly it scales back its asset purchase programme so that the stimulus ends altogether several months earlier than initially outlined in November.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

56K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy