ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

DSW parent Designer Brands offering workers $200 bonus, the third bonus of the year

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNuMy_0dNedCWA00
By Marketwatch
MARKET PULSE

Designer Brands Inc. (dbi) will offer its frontline hourly store workers a $200 bonus, the third "appreciation" bonus of the year. The latest bonus will cost the company $2 million, and brings the total investment for the year to $5.75 million. Designer Brands reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations last week, with Chief Executive Roger Rawlins saying on the call that Black Friday set a record. Designer Brands stock has rallied more than 81% in 2021 while the benchmark S&P 500 index (spx) has gained 23.1% for the period.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) inched 0.68% higher to $3,400.35 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.03% to 4,620.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Amazon.com Inc. closed $372.73 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
voiceofmuscatine.com

Tyson Foods to give workers $50 million in year-end bonuses

Tyson Foods has announced it will give frontline and hourly workers a total of $50 million in year-end bonuses.The one-time bonuses will be based on tenure, range from $300 to $700, and be distributed starting this month, according to a company press release. “This is yet another way for us...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Designer Brands#Dsw
Shore News Network

Google to give additional staff bonus this year

(Reuters) – Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday it will give an additional bonus to its employees globally this year, as the tech giant pushes back its return-to-office plan. Google will give all employees, including the company’s extended workforce and interns, a one-time cash bonus of $1,600 or...
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

DSW’s Parent Sees Strong Sales Bounceback In Third Quarter

Designer Brands reported a profit against a loss in the third quarter ended October 31 as same-store sales improved 40.8 percent year-over-year. The company also said inventory for the retail segments significantly improved to end the third quarter flat to the same period in fiscal 2019. Roger Rawlins, CEO, stated,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
meatpoultry.com

Tyson to distribute $50M in year-end bonuses to front-line workers

SPRINGDALE, ARK. – Officials with Tyson Foods Inc. announced the company will disburse $50 million in year-end bonuses to front-line and hourly workers beginning this month. Depending on workers’ seniority with the company, bonuses will range from $300 to $700 per employee. The bonuses are in addition to the more than $500 million the company has invested in wage increases and bonuses for employees over the past year.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Tyson Foods to pay frontline workers $50 mln in bonuses

CHICAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods (TSN.N) said on Monday it will pay about $50 million in year-end bonuses to frontline and hourly meatpacking workers starting this month, as companies compete to attract and retain employees. The one-time bonuses for 86,000 eligible Tyson employees will be based on tenure...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
just-auto.com

Daimler/Mercedes workers to get record bonus

Daimler and Mercedes-Benz are giving employees a record profit-sharing bonus. The management board and works council have agreed to pay up to EUR6,000 to eligible workers in Germany. “In this way, the companies are expressing their gratitude to the employees for their outstanding work and flexibility in a year that...
BUSINESS
KTTS

Tyson Spending $50 Millon Bonuses For Workers

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Tyson Foods said Monday that it plans to spend roughly $50 million on year-end bonuses for over 80,000 hourly workers at its meatpacking plants that will give them between $300 and $700 apiece. Those bonuses are on top of wage increases that drove the average value...
ECONOMY
Sportico

Analysts Say DTC, Digital Growth Will Fuel Nike’s Earnings Comeback

Nike is set to report earnings results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Monday. The Swoosh missed revenue expectations last quarter, but analysts tell Footwear News they are confident in the brand’s ability to post strong results for the upcoming quarter and regain the momentum it lost. Like other footwear brands, Nike was hit hard by factory closures in Vietnam throughout the summer as well as global supply chain delays. But analysts say that Nike is still a good bet for long term success. “The global health of, and demand for, the Nike brand remains at historically high levels,” wrote Williams Trading analyst...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Accenture shares jump premarket after earnings beat estimates, company raises guidance

Accenture Plc shares jumped 6.6% in premarket trade Thursday, after the consulting firm beat estimates for its fiscal first quarter and raised guidance. The company posted net income of $1.8 billion, or $2.78 a share, for the quarter to Nov. 30, up from $1.5 billion, or $2.32 a share, in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $14.965 billion from $11.762 billion. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $2.64 on revenue of $14.217 billion. New bookings climbed to $16.8 billion with consulting bookings totaling $9.4 billion and outsourcing bookings totaling $7.4 billion. Accenture is now expecting second-quarter revenue of $14.30 billion to $14.75 billion, compared with a FactSet consensus of $14.12 billion. For the full fiscal 2022, it expects EPS of $10.32 to $10.60, up from prior guidance of $9;90 to $10.18. Shares have gained 44% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.
STOCKS
SmartAsset

Which Workers Should Expect an End-of-Year or Holiday Bonus? – 2021 Study

As the holidays approach, some workers may look forward to a bump in their paychecks with employers paying out bonuses. Across the many different types of bonuses allotted to workers (i.e. referrals, cash profit-sharing, etc.), data from the Bureau of … Continue reading → The post Which Workers Should Expect an End-of-Year or Holiday Bonus? – 2021 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ECONOMY
onemileatatime.com

LifeMiles Offering 120% Mileage Transfer Bonus

LifeMiles has just rolled out its latest promotion to generate miles — rather than offering an outright bonus on purchased miles, LifeMiles is offering a bonus when you transfer LifeMiles to another member. In this post:. Is generating LifeMiles at this cost worth it?. Transfer LifeMiles and get a...
ECONOMY
Cleveland.com

Average bonuses are skyrocketing as employers struggle to keep workers

Small business owners struggling to keep workers have more than tripled the average size of their bonuses, according to fresh data from payroll services provider Gusto. About 14% of all paychecks on the company’s platform in November included a bonus, up from 11% in 2020. The average size of that bonus was $1,674 in November — up from $552.06 in November 2020.
SMALL BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

56K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy