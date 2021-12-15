U.S. business inventories rise 1.2% in October, but firms still falling behind

Gold futures climbed on Friday to settle above the key $1,800 mark for the first time since Nov. 22, with prices based on the most-active contract posting a gain of about 1.1% for the week. Gold is back above $1,800 and "how it performs for the rest of the year may be tricky given the thin market conditions that will shortly settle in," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "Omicron remains the biggest risk to the outlook and whether that leads to panic selling of risky assets or triggers some safe-haven flows might have gold trade between the $1,775 and $1,850 trading range for the rest of the year." February gold rose $6.70, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,804.90 an ounce.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO