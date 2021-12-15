ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. business inventories rise 1.2% in October, but firms still falling behind

By Jeffry Bartash
 3 days ago
U.S. business inventories rose a sharp 1.2% in October, the government said Wednesday, but companies still can't restock fast enough to keep up with sales. Sales jumped 2.1% in the month. As a result, the ratio of inventories to sales dropped to 1.24 from 1.26 and matched a record low. That's how many months it would take to sell all the inventory on hand. Companies sought to boost inventories early ahead of the holiday shopping season, especially in light of major bottlenecks that have made it harder to obtain supplies. Yet they've had trouble keeping enough products on hand due to strong sales and widespread shortages. An increase in inventories adds to gross domestic product and is usually a sign of an expanding economy.

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news.

