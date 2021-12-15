ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Brides Editors
brides.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsk any fashion designer or stylist and they’ll agree: Accessories are everything—especially on your wedding day. If you’ve already said yes to your bridal attire but haven’t decided what else to wear with it, you’ve come to...

www.brides.com

New York Post

Where to buy resale designer handbags and clothing: Chanel to Hermes

Reduce, reuse, recycle… and resell. With luxury goods, this is the new way to shop. Not only are you giving a second life to incredible designer handbags and clothing, but you get to save some money in the process and get to take home Chanel, Prada, Gucci and more for a fraction of the retail price.
APPAREL
Us Weekly

We Found a Designer-Like Collection at Walmart That Will Amaze Your Friends

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Of all the places to shop for trendy clothing and expensive-looking pieces, Walmart isn’t necessarily top of mind. But to our surprise, we actually found a collection that’s seriously designer-looking! The pieces come from a well-known New York City-based boutique: Back in the late 1990s, Scoop NYC first opened its doors and soon became the go-to place to shop the best brands. If you wanted to know what was in, you would hop on the subway and head directly to Scoop NYC.
APPAREL
coveteur.com

How to Style Three Must-Have Winter Accessories

We’re not generally of the opinion that you need an excuse to get dressed up, but if what you’re searching for is a bit of inspiration, it often comes by way of the small details. In the case of a great outfit equation, we’re talking accessories. The best ones are the first step to crafting a memorable look, be it jewelry, handbags, or party-ready footwear, like the ones found in Schutz’s latest collection.
APPAREL
Rolling Stone

The Rolling Stones Unveil Bag and Accessories Collection for the Holidays

When it comes to holiday gifts for Rolling Stones fans, you can always get what you want. The Rolling Stones have teamed up with accessories-maker The Bugatti Group on a new line of bags, wallets and accessories, available now on Macys.com. The limited-edition collection features classic backpacks, totes and crossbody bags adorned with Rolling Stones iconography and the band’s iconic red tongue logo. Macy's Buy: Rolling Stones Duffel Bag at $49.99 While some of the pieces feature an all-over Rolling Stones print (like the roomy duffel bag above), other pieces feature more subtle nods to the group. This “Core Collection” backpack is available in a classic black...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
#Fashion Designer#Jewelry
purewow.com

Tory Burch Is Having an Epic Seasonal Sale with Deals on Best-Selling Leather Bags, Shoes and Accessories

One regret we have about our Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping spree? Not buying more Tory Burch items. The beloved designer brand is home to some of the most stunning leather handbags, shoes and accessories we have in our closet. So when we heard that Tory Burch was kicking off yet another seasonal sale, we didn't waste any time scooping up as much stuff as possible, especially when we realized that most of the new markdowns are on things that were previously excluded from last week's holiday sale. (Like PureWow readers' favorite Kira bag and the beautiful Selby scarf sandal.) So basically, we plan on going all out before the sale ends, and we suggest you do too while hundreds of best-selling items are up to 40 percent off (no coupon code needed). Here are our seven must-have items to buy before everything sells out.
BEAUTY & FASHION
lehighvalleystyle.com

Shop Joint Goods for Custom-Made Cozy Accessories

“Joint Goods is truly where all my hobbies and interests join together, hence the name!” says owner Martina Calluori. “Back in March 2020, I was living in West Chester, Pennsylvania, for my job when suddenly I was stuck in my one-bedroom apartment with too much time on my hands. I knew I needed to fill my creative void so I started taking ‘orders’ from my friends. Soon enough, I had a whole notebook full of orders and I decided to take the risk and make this a real thing.” Joint Goods offers a beautiful product line featuring natural soy candles with hand-pressed flowers and custom chunky knit blankets, hats and scarves. “I hope my customers know that I put my whole self into every single item I make,” says Calluori. “I try to make every little detail special and memorable.”
WEST CHESTER, PA
WWD

Accessories Brand Rosantica Makes Retail Debut in Milan

Click here to read the full article. JEWEL STORE: Backed by the Made in Italy fund-powered Fine Sun investment firm, luxury handbag and accessories brand Rosantica has made its retail debut in Milan’s Golden Triangle luxury shopping district. The brand opened a flagship on Via della Spiga, inside a space formerly occupied by Dondup, revamping the store as a Wunderkammer, “blending the traditional codes of luxury with high-tech,” said founder and designer Michela Panero.More from WWDAnya Hindmarch's Bags That Work Capsule CollectionLuxury Handbag Resale Firm Rebag to Sell Rare Hermès Himalayan BirkinThe Detox Market Opens in Santa Monica The 376-square-foot space boasts...
RETAIL
ftnnews.com

Pamper your parents with these luxurious gifts and accessories

When it comes to the tricky process of gift-giving, certain recipients deserve something more thoughtful than any other person on your list, and your ever-supportive parents are one of them. Parents are a blessing for everyone as they bring you into this world and fulfill your wishes and dreams. Giving...
BEAUTY & FASHION
furniturefashion.com

Ultimate Guide to Chiavari Cushions and Accessories

Nothing screams extravaganza with the flair of the classic seating additions that are eccentric to give your interior a hint of royalty and luxury comfort like the extravagant Chiavari chair cushions. We're an affiliate. We hope you like our recommendations! Just so you know, we may collect a share of...
HOME & GARDEN
brides.com

28 Classic Suits Perfect for a Spring Wedding

Dressing for a spring wedding can feel a little confusing. As the winter chill thaws off, temperatures outside tend to be a bit up in the air (think cooler evenings and warmer afternoons), leaving you unsure of exactly what kind of suit to put on. Overall, though, you want your spring wedding suit to be lighter and maybe more colorful than the kind of suit you might wear to a wedding in the middle of winter.
APPAREL
PopSugar

And Just Like That's Costume Designers Partner With ThredUp, Making a Serious Case For Secondhand Clothes

For Sex and the City's highly anticipated next chapter, And Just Like That, costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago had big shoes to fill (and I'm not talking about Carrie Bradshaw's iconic blue Manolo Blahnik pumps). Yet, the duo remained focused on the job, not letting public pressure affect their delivery. As Molly told POPSUGAR, "I wasn't going to let some external judgements spoil my dream job and the fun that I was having and what we were trying to create after coming out of a pandemic, and we're still not fully out of it." Molly began her career by working with Patricia Field on the original series, and having cultivated relationships with many of the characters over the years, it's clear that she is the woman for the job. "I tried to just realize that we were going to move the show into the future."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Your Guide to Styling Every Type of Lug-Sole Boot in the Book

Lug-sole boots are without a doubt our favorite shoe trend for winter because they're functional, warm, and stylish all at once. They cap off a feminine look with edge and help us channel '90s grunge in a rugged silhouette. Plus, there's truly a shape — long, tall, or somewhere in between — for every taste. If you're unfamiliar, the lug sole is made of rubber and has grooves at the bottom for added grip, but they also play up the design of the shoe, oftentimes working to accent or contrast the upper.
APPAREL
Harper's Bazaar

Alaïa Introduces Swimwear Collection

Since opening its first atelier in Paris during the late '70s, fashion brand Alaïa has been revered in the industry for designing clothes that highlight the shape of a woman's body. From the brand's use of luxe yet flexible fabrics to its figure-hugging silhouettes, very few capture curves quite like the storied maison.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
purewow.com

The 5 Rules of Wearing Winter Boots in 2022

Winter boots aren’t exactly the most stylish footwear option, but once that snow starts coming down and sidewalks turn into a maze of ice and slush, you’ll be glad you reached for your trusty lug-sole Sorels rather than your sleek new leather booties. But just because the weather calls for practical footwear doesn’t mean you have to forgo style all together. Here are the five rules for making winter boots look fashionable and cool in 2022.
APPAREL
WWD

Olivia Rodrigo Partners With Casetify for Phone Accessories

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Rodrigo, the singer, songwriter and actress, has teamed up with Casetify, the direct-to-consumer lifestyle brand known for phone cases and electronic accessories. They have partnered on a Hardened Hearts collection, creatively directed by Rodrigo, who has handpicked each of the designs. “It was really cool to be able to help create this collection with Casetify that reflects my vision and keeps sustainability at the forefront of each design,” said Rodrigo, who released her debut album, “Sour,” earlier this year which was met with commercial and critical success.  She shot to fame, accompanied  by...
RETAIL
InsideHook

KITH x Barbie Is the Perfect Gift for Your Hypebae

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Streetwear queens, rejoice — Kith x Barbie is back. Ronnie Fieg’s label has teamed up with the iconic toy brand once again for a unique Barbie doll, complete with complimentary apparel and accessories capsule for women and children. The perfect gift (to her or for yourself, ladies) for budding hypebaes and seasoned streetwear veterans alike, the collection is the right way to support her sartorial proclivities this holiday season.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Elevates Her Height in Puma Platform Sneakers With Bedazzled Gucci Top & Skinny Jeans

Sofia Vergara is always one to turn heads, whether she’s making a public appearance or simply stepping out to run an errand. Yesterday, on Dec. 16, the “Modern Family” alum was spotted in L.A. doing the latter, hitting the pavement in her favorite Puma sneakers as of late. She paired the affordable style, dubbed the Cali Wedge, with an off-white Gucci crewneck sweatshirt featuring bedazzled lettering and ripped jeans. You can cop the exact Gucci “1921” sweatshirt adorned with black crystals for $1,450. The Walmart fashion designer, who also donned a quilted black leather YSL crossbody bag, has worn the same elevated Puma style on a number of occasions recently, even pairing them with skirts and dresses as well as jeans. Vergara, 49, pulled her look together by masking up in a pink and black leopard print face covering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) Ahead, shop the popular Puma look and others similar to it for yourself. To Buy: Puma Cali Wedge Sneakers, $80 (was $90); dsw.com To Buy: Alexander McQueen Women’s Suede Oversized Sneakers, $580; saksfifthavenue.com To Buy: Kate Spade Lift Sneakers, $128; saksfifthavenue.com Click through the gallery to see Sofia Vergara’s street style evolution through the years. 
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
purewow.com

15 Chic Ways to Style Overalls

When you’re past the age of 17, wearing overalls can be tricky. Sure, they’re a practical piece to throw on when you’re in a rush, but style them the wrong way, and you look like you got dragged out of the barn on your way to milk the cows. And while farm girl chic is a vibe, it’s always good to have a couple more options on deck, you know, just in case. Below, find out how to style overalls in 15 different ways.
APPAREL
Refinery29

We Combed Nordstrom For The 11 Best Plus-Size Winter Buys

Cue the waves of overwhelm that wash over any attempt at cracking the chilly-weather dress code — because it’s a cold, hard, style fact that crafting a well-rounded winter wardrobe is no easy feat. It can feel like the ultimate brain overload cobbling together multiple carts piled with clothing from countless retailers, trying to decipher what pieces are required to flesh out the meager options currently at your disposal.
APPAREL

