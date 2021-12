This week on The Maris Review, Alex McElroy joins Maris Kreizman to discuss their novel, The Atmospherians, out now from Atria. AM: To be an atmospherian is to be in the background. For the cult that Sasha and Dyson produce, Dyson sees it as something to strive for. For these men, rather than try to be at the center of things, to have power, they should instead strive to be in the background. Let other people go in front of them. Dyson is someone who is a career extra in films and TV and commercials. He’s also a magical extra—whenever he appears in the background, whatever he’s in does phenomenally well. People buy whatever ad he’s in, they watch whatever show he’s in. But whenever he’s given a main role, everything collapses. He uses his own history and his own failures and flaws to create a philosophical framework for how people should be.

