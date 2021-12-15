ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Earn Your Online Teaching Certificate with QM or ACUE this Winter

jefferson.edu
 3 days ago

Earlier this semester, we announced that thanks to funding from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF), Thomas Jefferson University was offering faculty the chance to earn their Online Teaching Certificate. If you are an instructor interested in improving your online teaching skills, we encourage you to take advantage...

library.jefferson.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
nisd.net

Instructional assistant earns teaching degree

When Adriana Duran crossed the stage at her UTSA graduation ceremony earlier this month, she was thinking about her parents. She was thinking about their sacrifice, bringing their family to the United States from Mexico in the 1970s so their children would have a better life. She was thinking about how they inspired her own work ethic even though they didn’t go on to higher education themselves.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NOLA.com

Some young offenders finishing high school, earning job certifications

A partnership between the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center and the Northshore Technical Community College has created a progressive new initiative that is helping transform the lives of some youth held at the center. The Post Adjudicated Youth Program is the first of its kind in Louisiana, and it gives...
EDUCATION
signalscv.com

Lief Labs earns A2LA certification

Lief Labs, a Santa Clarita-based formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, announced it has received the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) certification. The A2LA ISO/IEC 17025 Biological Field of Testing certification is a nationally and internationally recognized standard for continuous improvement and self-correction, specifying both...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Education
City
Philadelphia, PA
thekatynews.com

The Steps To Take If You Want To Teach People Online

For some people, teaching is more than just a profession, it is a passion. It is something that they have always wanted to do but may have not had the opportunity to pursue traditional teaching. For others, it might be about getting the word out about a craft or a skill that is slowly disappearing from the face of the planet. For others, teaching is a profession that can keep food on the table. Whatever your desire may be for wanting to get into teaching, the internet is here to help. You don’t have to have a master’s degree in the subject you want to teach nor do you need a teaching certificate. What you really need is a good command of the subject you will be teaching, a lot of patience to put up with your students, and some technical know-how of the internet and various services that can be used to assist you as a teacher. If you are looking to teach online, this is what you need to do.
EDUCATION
CBS Sacramento

Delta College To Forgive Student Debt, Totaling $3.6 Million

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Delta College board members recently voted to forgive student loan debt giving students a fresh start. “The College’s Board of Trustees voted on Tuesday, Dec. 14 to eliminate all student debt that is currently on the books for Delta students past and present. That amounts to more than $3.6 million,” wrote the Delta College Media Advisory. This is just one of many other measures the college has put into place to help students struggling in the midst of the pandemic. This relief program will be funded by federal COVID relief grants which the college also used in past relief efforts...
COLLEGES
Times Union

Teaching English Online Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

America is the land of opportunity, so it's no surprise that people come from all over the world to try and make their fortune here. But to do so, they'll need to learn the language. And that's an opportunity for savvy entrepreneurs looking to start a side hustle. Teaching English...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Teaching#Active Learning#In The Future#Online Courses#Student Success
El Paso News

EPCC Dual Credit Students earn National Certification

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Seniors from Bel Air High School became Certified Electrocardiogram (EKG)Technicians last week after attending the Patient Care Technician Program (PCT) offered as a Dual Credit at the El Paso Community College (EPCC) Dual Credit Program at the Rio Grande campus. Dr. Alejandro Romero, EPCC...
EL PASO, TX
jefferson.edu

How Can We Harness New Applications of Art Therapy?

Researching ways to achieve better health outcomes and self-awareness. In these uncertain times, many are looking for new and different ways to relieve stress. Art therapy is gaining traction as a tool for improving mental health; it engages the mind, body and spirit in ways that are distinct from verbally articulating one’s thoughts or struggles. It is often used to improve cognitive and sensory-motor functions, foster self-esteem and self-awareness, cultivate emotional resilience, promote insight, enhance social skills and reduce and resolve conflicts and distress.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Philly

Princeton University Limits Indoor Gatherings, Shifts Finals To Remote As COVID-19 Cases Rise

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) — Princeton University has made several changes to its COVID-19 protocols due to a recent increase in cases amongst undergraduates on campus. On Wednesday, the Ivy League school announced the entire Princeton community must cancel or postpone all indoor gatherings with food and beverages where face coverings can’t be worn. The announcement also includes off-campus gatherings, according to a release. The changes will take effect on Thursday, Dec. 16., and run through Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Beginning Thursday, all exams will move to a remote format and students should feel free to leave campus at their earliest convenience. This...
PRINCETON, NJ
Jackson Free Press

Overall Enrollment Steady at Mississippi Public Universities

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Overall enrollment in Mississippi’s public universities dropped by less than 1% in the past year, according to figures released Tuesday by the universities’ board of trustees. A total of 76,510 students are studying at Mississippi public universities this fall, compared with 77,154 last...
JACKSON, MS
CBS Boston

Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.” Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible. Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal. Online library services and some library services will be available. Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community. “We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
New Haven Register

Teaching English Online Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

America is the land of opportunity, so it's no surprise that people come from all over the world to try and make their fortune here. But to do so, they'll need to learn the language. And that's an opportunity for savvy entrepreneurs looking to start a side hustle. Teaching English...
EDUCATION
Westport News

Teaching English Online Can Be a Profitable Side Hustle

America is the land of opportunity, so it's no surprise that people come from all over the world to try and make their fortune here. But to do so, they'll need to learn the language. And that's an opportunity for savvy entrepreneurs looking to start a side hustle. Teaching English...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy