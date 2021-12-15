ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrie Underwood, John Legend’s ‘Stunning’ Performance on ‘The Voice’

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarrie Underwood joined The Voice coach John Legend on the finale of The Voice last night (12/14) to sing their Christmas song “Hallelujah” in a beautiful candle-covered stage setting. The crowd was understandably amazed at the performance, and Carson Daly said, right after, “Wow, that performance was...

countryliving.com

Blake Shelton Drops Big Announcement on Instagram Ahead of ‘The Voice’ Finale

Blake Shelton couldn’t be prouder about his latest exciting project. Ahead of The Voice season 21 semifinals and finale, the Grammy-nominated country singer announced that the deluxe version of his 12th studio album Body Language has officially hit shelves everywhere. As fans may know, Blake originally released the collection of songs in May, which includes the hit “Happy Anywhere” featuring his wife, Gwen Stefani. Now, the Oklahoma native is treating folks to more new songs.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Carrie Underwood Fans Are Losing It After Seeing Her 'CMA Country Christmas' Performance

Country music powerhouse Carrie Underwood absolutely owned her performance of a Christmas classic during this year's CMA Country Christmas. The star-studded event was hosted by Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce, who recently won "Female Vocalist of the Year" at the 2021 CMA Awards. Other performers included Jimmie Allen, Pistol Annies, Lady A, Lainey Wilson, BRELAND, Brett Eldredge, The Shindellas and Louis York.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Carrie Underwood's New Vegas Photos Are Causing a Huge Stir Online

Singer Carrie Underwood has officially taken Las Vegas by storm. Just in time for the holidays, the "Before He Cheats" singer began her Vegas residency called REFLECTION on December 1 (psst...you can still snag some tickets here). Needless to say, fans were ecstatic to hear the news as she'll be among other stars taking residencies in Sin City like Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Martina Mcbride
Person
Gene Autry
Person
Ronnie Dunn
Person
José Feliciano
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
John Legend
Person
Meghan Trainor
Person
Charles Kelley
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Buck Owens
goodhousekeeping.com

John Legend Shocks 'The Voice' Fans With Beyond-Epic News

The Voice two-part finale is officially here, and folks are on the edge of their seats to see who will be crowned the season 21 winner. In the meantime, coach John Legend has made his own exciting announcement that will be taking him on the road next year. On December...
MUSIC
kiss951.com

Kelly Clarkson Collects ‘Red Flags’ After Divorce

Kelly Clarkson’s messy divorce from her former manager Brandon Blackstock has made her watch out for “red flags” in relationships, and although she’s open to love again, she says that she will be quite careful if and when she enters another relationship. Kelly also said that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music#Johnlegend#Grand Ole Opry#Puerto Rican
outsider.com

Carrie Underwood’s Been Working on Her Legs and Fans Have Noticed

Proving she doesn’t miss a single leg day, country music star Carrie Underwood has been working on her lower body and fans are definitely taking notice. PopCulture reported that after she kicked off night three of her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency on December 4th, Carrie Underwood’s fans immediately zoomed in on her legs during the show. The country singer then shared some snapshots of her performance with the caption, “This is most definitely my happy place! Thanks to all those who came to the first shows! We saw so many familiar faces…you guys rock!”
CELEBRITIES
southernillinoisnow.com

Get a sneak peek of Carrie Underwood’s “Silent Night” performance at Opry Live: USO Holiday Special

The Grand Ole Opry’s first-ever Opry Live: USO Holiday Special airs on Saturday night, featuring festive performances from stars like Luke Combs, Josh Turner and Lauren Alaina. It’s a special partnership with United Service Organizations, a nonprofit that provides entertainment for service members and their families. The Opry show...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Carrie Underwood is a Real-Life Princess in Sparkling Gown and Hidden Heels on ‘The Voice’ Finale

Carrie Underwood embodied princess glamour in an enchanting gown while performing on season 21 finale of “The Voice” with John Legend. The “If I Didn’t Love You” singer hit the stage for a special performance of her and Legend’s holiday song “Hallelujah.” For the occasion, she donned a sweeping off-the-shoulder embellished gown. The style, crafted from nude tulle, included a flowing skirt and plunging neckline. The number gained added sparkle from gold sequins in a swirling leaf pattern, which gathered at the bodice and trailed past the waistline, as well as gold statement earrings. Underwood’s ensemble was utterly glamorous, embodying the...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
talentrecap.com

John Legend Prepares For ‘The Voice’ Finale By Forming New A Cappella Group

The Voice coach, John Legend hilariously formed a new a cappella group ahead of tonight’s finale. Joined by actors Ed Helms and Randall Park, Legend’s new promotional spot sees him working through the kinks in an Office-style video. The video also serves as promotion for Helms and Park’s new Peacock hybrid comedy, True Story.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood’s Sons Are Adorable Dancing at One of Her Concerts

Carrie Underwood’s family cheers her on at her new Las Vegas residency. Her two sons sing and dance in the audience. Carrie Underwood is now performing at her own Las Vegas residency. Located at the Resorts Wold Theatre, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency celebrates Underwood’s entire career. Performances began in December and tickets are selling fast for the remaining shows. More dates are being announced for Spring 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC News

Carrie Underwood's sons attend her Las Vegas residency show

Carrie Underwood wrapped up the first round of her Las Vegas residency with two special people in the audience: her sons, Isaiah and Jacob. The country superstar commemorated the end of the first run of her "Reflection" residency at Resorts World Las Vegas with a gallery of photos that show her onstage.
LAS VEGAS, NV
enstarz.com

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Relationship In Trouble? Husband Reportedly Going Reckless With His Health

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's troubled relationship is rumored to be caused by the country singer's recklessness with his health. The "Hollaback Girl" singer has had enough with her husband's refusal to go on a diet despite his "blubbery" appearance. It seems Shelton would instead undergo liposuction to get rid of his protruding gut rather than exercise daily and eat healthily.
CELEBRITIES
KBOE Radio

CARRIE UNDERWOOD SHARES HER FAMILY'S CHRISTMAS TRADITIONS

Carrie Underwood loves this time of year. And recently, she was thinking back upon Christmases of her past. One of her favorite Christmas memories? Going with her family to pick out a Christmas tree. She says, “We were an artificial tree family growing up. It was easier, you know, but now in our own home, we do the real tree thing, and we kind of try to make that a little bit of a tradition. We go and we pick it out. The boys have some say in which one we get, and they feel some ownership and we all decorate it together and of course, have Christmas music playing in the house. I make cookies that were my husband’s grandmother that my kids call Gigi. It’s her recipe, her ginger snap cookies, and we make those and it’s super sweet. Isaiah loves makes Gigi’s cookies, because he still remembers her a little bit. So, it’s something special we get to do.”
CELEBRITIES

