Carrie Underwood, John Legend’s ‘Stunning’ Performance on ‘The Voice’

Carrie Underwood loves this time of year. And recently, she was thinking back upon Christmases of her past. One of her favorite Christmas memories? Going with her family to pick out a Christmas tree. She says, “We were an artificial tree family growing up. It was easier, you know, but now in our own home, we do the real tree thing, and we kind of try to make that a little bit of a tradition. We go and we pick it out. The boys have some say in which one we get, and they feel some ownership and we all decorate it together and of course, have Christmas music playing in the house. I make cookies that were my husband’s grandmother that my kids call Gigi. It’s her recipe, her ginger snap cookies, and we make those and it’s super sweet. Isaiah loves makes Gigi’s cookies, because he still remembers her a little bit. So, it’s something special we get to do.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO