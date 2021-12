NDSU to play James Madison Friday night 12/17/2021 at the FargoDome. The game will be held on 12/17/2021 on the Gate city Bank field inside the FargoDome in Fargo, North Dakota. This is a game that you are not going to want to miss. This game is going to be intense and will be a real barn burner. The last time James Madison came to the Fargo dome they beat NDSU. The stakes are high and I think NDSU is looking for revenge.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO