Podcast Interview with UCF Signee Jamaal Johnson

UCF defensive end signee talks UCF coaching staff and why he's coming to Orlando.

UCF needed to add defensive talent to the class of 2022, and adding defensive end Jamaal Johnson was a great start for Head Coach Gus Malzahn , Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams , and the rest of the UCF defensive coaching staff.

Johnson discussed his ability to relate to UCF defensive coaches like Kenny Martin , who is in charge of the defensive tackles, as well as Kenny Ingram , who coaches the defensive ends.

Williams also talked about playing for Chaminade-Madonna and how they prepared to play Tampa Berkeley Prep in the State Championship game, his favorite pass rush move, and how excited he is to join the UCF family.

Here's the podcast:

For UCF coverage and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. For more college football, UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation , as well as my YouTube Channel and Instagram page. Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Senior Film Review of UCF Quarterback Commitment Thomas Castellanos

Talking Florida Recruiting, UF Versus UCF, with All Gators Publisher Zach Goodall

Transfer Portal: Quinn Ewers to Texas

State of Florida Recruiting Notebook: Coaching Changes Shake up Final Decisions

Senior Film Reviews: UCF’s 2022 Recruiting Class

Bo Nix and Gus Malzahn Possibly Reuniting, a Few Thoughts

UCF QB Commitment Thomas Castellanos Opens up About His Recruitment and UCF

Talking Atlanta Football with Delontae Amey of Creekside High School

Down the Home Stretch, Thoughts on UCF Recruiting

Podcast Interview with UCF Commitment Caden Kitler

Talking Tennessee Vols Recruiting with Matt Ray

Senior Evaluation: UCF DE Commitment Keahnist Thompson