Eva Longoria will host the upcoming CNN+ docuseries ‘Searching For Mexico’
CNN+ has appointed Eva Longoria and the host of their upcoming docuseries, Searching For Mexico . The show is slated to launch in 2022, and it is a spinoff of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy .
According to Deadline , the six-part series will follow the actress and businesswoman as she travels across Mexico, exploring the country’s cuisine. CNN+ informed Longoria’s journey would take her to several areas, including Oaxaca, known for its traditional mole sauce and blue agave.
“Partnering with CNN on a culinary-driven expedition throughout Mexico is a dream come true. I am so proud of my Mexican American roots and can’t wait to bring the hidden gems of Mexico to the world through Searching for Mexico ,” said Longoria in a statement. “I am a huge fan of Stanley’s journey throughout Italy; he set the bar high, and I can’t wait for everyone to fall in love with the magic of Mexico.”
Searching for Mexico will be produced by RAW and executive produced by Longoria, Ben Spector , and Tucci with RAW’s Tom Barry, Eve Kay , and Jess Orr ; Kate Leonard-Morgan is Head of Production, US. Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm are the Executive Producers for CNN Original Series. Jon Adler is Supervising Producer for CNN Original Series.
