Eva Longoria will host the upcoming CNN+ docuseries ‘Searching For Mexico’

By Shirley Gómez
 3 days ago

CNN+ has appointed Eva Longoria and the host of their upcoming docuseries, Searching For Mexico . The show is slated to launch in 2022, and it is a spinoff of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy .

According to Deadline , the six-part series will follow the actress and businesswoman as she travels across Mexico, exploring the country’s cuisine. CNN+ informed Longoria’s journey would take her to several areas, including Oaxaca, known for its traditional mole sauce and blue agave.

Eva Longoria attends Casa Del Sol Tequila Presents Drivebys By Brian Bowen Smith During Miami Art Week at 1 Hotel South Beach on December 03, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida.

“Partnering with CNN on a culinary-driven expedition throughout Mexico is a dream come true. I am so proud of my Mexican American roots and can’t wait to bring the hidden gems of Mexico to the world through Searching for Mexico ,” said Longoria in a statement. “I am a huge fan of Stanley’s journey throughout Italy; he set the bar high, and I can’t wait for everyone to fall in love with the magic of Mexico.”

Searching for Mexico will be produced by RAW and executive produced by Longoria, Ben Spector , and Tucci with RAW’s Tom Barry, Eve Kay , and Jess Orr ; Kate Leonard-Morgan is Head of Production, US. Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm are the Executive Producers for CNN Original Series. Jon Adler is Supervising Producer for CNN Original Series.

Comments / 0

