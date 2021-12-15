ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last-gasp own goal sends Tunisia into Arab Cup final

 2 days ago
Soccer Football - Arab Cup - Semi-Final - Tunisia v Egypt - 974 Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 15, 2021 Egypt's Amro El Soulia scores an own goal and the first for Tunisia REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

DOHA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Tunisia snatched victory with virtually the last kick of the game as an own goal handed them a 1-0 win over Egypt in their Arab Cup semi-final in Doha on Wednesday.

Egypt captain Amr El Sulaya flicked a last-gasp free kick into his own net four minutes into stoppage time to break the deadlock between the north African rivals at the newly built Stadium 974 on the outskirts of the Qatari capital.

It was as much as a more enterprising Tunisia deserved and they will now meet Algeria or hosts Qatar in Saturday final. The second semi-final will be played later on Wednesday.

The tournament, organised by FIFA, is a test event for next year’s World Cup, replacing the Confederation Cup

Tunisia might have snatched victory minutes before their goal when striker Seifeddine Jaziri headed over from a corner as he evaded the usually tight Egypt defence but could not get his effort on target.

Egypt, who appointed Carlos Queiroz as coach in September, had chances to score in the first half when defender Ahmed Hegazi had a shot saved by Tunisia goalkeeper Mouez Hassen and Marwan Hamdi was denied by the keeper diving at his feet to palm away the ball.

It was Egypt's first defeat in 19 games since their elimination from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond

