Public Health

Another 249 trainees join the global infodemic manager community

World Health Organization
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother 249 trainees join the global infodemic manager community. The 3rd WHO infodemic manager training wrapped up last week, with 249 trainees finishing an intensive month of lessons, learning and collaboration. The training was co-hosted by the US CDC and supported by UNICEF and RCCE collective service. Trainees came from 82...

www.who.int

ospreyobserver.com

Mobile Exam Van Joins The Community

June Bryant of Riverview is a board-certified pediatric nurse practitioner. “I have been practicing as a pediatric nurse practitioner in the Tampa Bay area for the past nine years,” Bryant said. “I have deep roots in Manatee and Hillsborough Counties and have raised my own children here and have a passion for serving vulnerable populations and bringing them the health care that they deserve.”
RIVERVIEW, FL
The Guardian

Global Academic Engagement Managers

Philanthropy and Global Engagement (PAGE) (Position One – Mobility and Partnerships; Position Two – Research and Alliances) Location: London, with blended working flexibility. Salary from £46,792 to £54,094 pa inclusive with potential to progress to £60,244 pa inclusive of London allowance. Help shape the world’s...
ECONOMY
World Health Organization

The essential task of strengthening genomic surveillance: WHO in collaboration with GISAID organizes training workshops for laboratory experts

The crucial role of effective genomic surveillance. With the COVID-19 pandemic progressing, genomic surveillance, conducted in an efficient way, is essential to inform us of circulating viruses and response measures required. The sequencing of representative samples continuously collected in a standardized approach from patients meeting influenza-like illness, acute respiratory infection, and severe acute respiratory infection case definitions, allows us to monitor the evolving trends and relative proportions of existing and emerging genetic variants circulating in the community.
SCIENCE
World Health Organization

Launch of UN Group of Friends on Neglected Tropical Diseases and on Support of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene in Healthcare Facilities

Launch of UN Group of Friends on Neglected Tropical Diseases and on Support of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene in Healthcare Facilities. On 30 November and 10 December respectively, WUN teamed up with the Ambassadors of Brazil, India, Indonesia and Senegal to launch the UN Group of Friends on Defeating Neglected Tropical Diseases and with the Ambassadors of Hungary and the Philippines, to launch the UN Group of Friends in Support of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene in Healthcare Facilities. The objective of the Groups is to raise awareness, exchange information, build coalitions and political momentum, support initiatives and mobilize resources directed towards addressing both issues. They will also seek to build coalitions among Member States, Civil Society Organizations, research institutions and academia, and other relevant actors to collaborate as well as serve as an informal platform at the UN to exchange information, share best practices, support initiatives and mobilize resources. During both events, other UN Member States expressed cooperation and support for the initiatives.
WORLD
CBS Boston

Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.” Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible. Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal. Online library services and some library services will be available. Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community. “We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Indianapolis Recorder

Shonna Majors joins Brightwood Community Center

Shonna Majors, the city’s former director of community violence reduction, is now executive director of the Brightwood Community Center. The nonprofit announced the move Dec. 8. “Shonna’s robust advocacy for our city and grassroots organizations made her the ideal fit for our organization,” Roger Outcalt, the center’s board chair,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Des Moines Business Record

Kacere joins Bâton Global as manufacturing adviser

Kevin Kacere, former president and CEO of Insta-Pro International, has joined the consulting firm as an adviser, effective immediately. Kacere retired in April from Insta-Pro after 13 years with the Grimes-based manufacturer. He previously held leadership positions with Amana Appliances and Maytag Corp. Kacere will leverage his experiences within the industry to serve Bâton Global’s manufacturing clients in the areas of strategic planning, workforce recruitment and retention, and leadership development. Kavi Chawla, partner at Bâton Global, said Kacere’s expertise uniquely equips him to advise clients. “We know all manufacturers are facing extreme workforce challenges including those surrounding retention, recruitment, and augmentation,” Chawla said. ”Kevin strengthens Bâton Global’s ability to deliver on solving strategic challenges and providing long-term workforce solutions to manufacturers utilizing data-driven tools and insights.”
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Social Media Community Manager

In the future, people won’t simply buy brands, they’ll join them - and that's the same for how businesses will engage with agencies. This company has a vision to completely reimagine the dated consultancy model. Specialising in brands across fashion, tech and hospitality, they are a creative digital marketing house that proudly works on clients’ businesses as if they were their own.
BEAUTY & FASHION
World Health Organization

Seventeenth meeting of the UN Inter-Agency Task Force on NCDs

The Seventeenth Meeting of the Task Force was co-hosted by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) between 6-8 December 2021. Twenty-four Task Force members participated as well as a small number of United Nations Resident Coordinators. Actions were agreed to drive forward activities at...
HEALTH
Cosmos

COVID Booster: Infodemics, synthetic drugs and convalescent plasma

When SARS broke out in 2003, people coined the term ‘infodemic’ to describe the onslaught of misinformation that followed its announcement, exacerbated by the internet. It’s a term that’s felt highly appropriate to the current times, and a lot of valuable work has gone into studying and combating the rapid spread of misinformation. But an international team of researchers, including representatives from the World Health Organization, want to caution against studying infodemics like they’re a virus.
SCIENCE
World Health Organization

10th Global Conference on Health Promotion charters a path for creating ‘well-being societies’

10th Global Conference on Health Promotion charters a path for creating ‘well-being societies’. Past epidemics showed us the importance of resilient health systems. The COVID-19 pandemic brought into sharp focus the importance of resilient societies. The 10th Global Conference on Health Promotion on 13-15 December 2021 marked the start of a global movement on the concept of well-being in societies. A focus on well-being encourages different sectors to work together to address global challenges and help people take control over their health and lives.
HEALTH
TheConversationAU

COVID has changed students’ needs and expectations. How do universities respond?

One could be forgiven for thinking moving lectures online is the only change to the higher education experience to come from the COVID-19 pandemic. Barely a day goes by without a headline that another university will conduct “lectures” in online mode only. But there is so much more potential for change in the wake of the pandemic. Our experiences in Australia and the UK have shown one significant change is that university decision-making has become more student-centred in response to students’ demands for flexibility.
COLLEGES
Daily News

Columbia University study shows omicron ‘markedly resistant’ to COVID vaccines, booster shots

A new Columbia University study says the omicron variant of COVID-19 is “markedly resistant” to existing vaccines, antibody treatments and even booster shots may provide only modest protection against infection. The draft study was led by renowned researcher Dr. David Ho and early evidence suggests the lightning quick-spreading strain is likely to cause a massive wave of so-called breakthrough ...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Atlantic

Fully Vaccinated Is About to Mean Something Else

For nearly a year now, the phrase fully vaccinated has carried a cachet that it never did before. Being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is a ticket for a slate of liberties—a pass to travel without testing and skip post-exposure quarantine, per the CDC, and in many parts of the country, a license to enter restaurants, gyms, and bars. For many employees, full vaccination is now a requirement to work; for many individuals, it’s a must for any socialization at all.
PHARMACEUTICALS
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE

