NFL

Roethlisberger talks no huddle, health, Claypool, future

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Sacked five times and hit another seven, 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger saying it’s been awhile where he’s felt like this days after a game. He then added ‘that’s football’.

Other thoughts from the Steelers quarterback’s weekly media gathering.

No huddle

Roethlisberger admitted no huddle offenses sometimes are more successful later in games because you have knowledge of defenses tendencies. That doesn’t stop it from being successful in the start of a game, though.

They are doing more of it, often because the game and score dictate it.

“I think the goal would be to use it just to change tempo, not because you are down or up,” Roethlisberger said Wednesday.  “Just to change the tempo sometimes.  Guys are learning and evolving with it.”

Claypool

Saying after the game it’s not really his job to talk to Chase Claypool about pointing for a first down with the clock running at the end of the game against Minnesota.  Roethlisberger said they do have discussions.

“Chase’s locker is a couple down from me,” Roethlisberger said.  “Obviously as a receiver we talk, I told him after the game I appreciate his effort.  He helped us get back in the game.”

“We communicate, we talk.  I know Chase will come out today & probably give everything he has. We need to count on Chase because he’s a really good football player.  I think and really believe he will give us everything he has this week.”

Najee

There was a discussion during the Minnesota game between Ben and rookie running back Najee Harris.

“I had a talk with Najee just before we made our run last week,” Roethlisberger said.  “I know he was frustrated, we all were.  I just told him what you do the rest of this quarter and the fourth quarter will really determine the person and the player you are going to be moving forward with this city, the fans, this team because you are going to be here a long time.”

Roethlisberger urged the first round pick to stay in the game and play full out.

“You probably have every right to back off, not quit, but send another back in or not run hard,” Roethlisberger said.  “I said whatever you decide is going to endear yourself to these fans.  You look and we had a third or fourth and short and he ended up bouncing off three guys, running back this way, running a guy over, catching a touchdown, blocking.”

“Some of the things he did in the end of the third and fourth quarter spoke volumes of the person, the player and the heart that he has. I think he will always endear himself to the fans and to us as a guy that’s never going to quit and give up.”

Not Thinking Retirement

Roethlisberger said he’s thought about what he remembers about the end of the careers of the quarterbacks he grew up rooting for.  He said it was tough to see Joe Montana play for the Chiefs, but noted that John Elway won a couple of Super Bowls at the end.

Is he thinking about how he goes out?

“Not yet, I think I am living right here and right now,” Roethlisberger said.  “We got to make a run.  We got to play great football.  That starts with me.  I can’t get caught looking at the end, because I need to focus on right here this week.”

Roethlisberger believes that run can happen as long as the effort is there and obviously that starts against Tennessee at home on Sunday.

“I think you have to look at guys and see what they have,” Roethlisberger said.  “The crazy thing about this game and this sport, you can look at guys and you can feel the guys have all the heart in the world.  They have all the passion, they want it and will give you everything they have.  Sometimes the other team is just better or the other team makes a play and you don’t.  It doesn’t mean just because you lose a football game or the season isn’t going the way you wanted to, doesn’t mean guys don’t have heart and don’t love it and aren’t passionate for it. It doesn’t mean that.  I just want to see that guys are never going to quit.”

