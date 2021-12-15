ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

4-star Cedar Grove pass rusher Carlton Madden signs to Georgia

By Joe Vitale
 4 days ago
Carlton Madden signed his national letter of intent to play college football at the University of Georgia.

Madden, a three-star linebacker, played high school football for Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia. Madden is the 24th-ranked edge rusher and 339th player overall according to 247Sports’ composite.

The 6-foot-3, 239-pound Madden originally committed to the Colorado football program, but he decommitted after the Bulldogs started recruiting him aggressively. He committed to UGA in September.

Madden picked Georgia over Oregon, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Colorado.

Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings: MSU remains near top of league after idle week

It was a quiet week for the Big Ten, but there were still a handful of games that resulted in some slight shifts in our weekly power rankings. A number of teams — including the Spartans — didn’t play this past week due to finals or COVID-related cancelations. So with there being a lack of games, there will be a lack of notable changes in the newest batch of power rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
