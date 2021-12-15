ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

4-star DL Bear Alexander signs with Georgia

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cNmsb_0dNeTb6H00

Georgia just keeps reloading on the defensive line.

4-star defensive tackle Bear Alexander, out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, has signed his national letter of intent and is officially a Georgia Bulldog.

Alexander, who stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 325 pounds, is ranked as the nation’s No. 42 overall player and the No. 6 defensive lineman in the class of 2022 according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Bear received nearly 30 scholarship offers from many different top-tier programs such as Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Texas. He did narrow his list down to 16 teams on Dec 20, 2020 and a little over a month later, he officially decided Georgia was the best place for him.

He later would decommit from Georgia and reopen his recruitment. In October of 2021, it came down to Georgia and Texas A&M, but Alexander stuck with his original decision and recommitted to UGA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 college programs crazy enough to hire Urban Meyer

After a disastrous and ugly exit from the Jacksonville Jaguars, there may be some college programs crazy enough to hire him. The Jacksonville Jaguars were always taking a risk in hiring Urban Meyer as their head coach, considering his exits from his previous college football gigs. There were many that were skeptical that Meyer would last more than a year in the NFL. Sure enough, Meyer did not even last a full season.
NFL
WLBT

Meet the 3 women behind Jackson State football’s success

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State is almost ready to take the field for their very first Celebration Bowl. There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to make this a championship caliber team. That’s where we meet the women behind Jackson State football. “If...
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Bradenton, FL
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Bradenton, FL
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Georgia Football
State
Oklahoma State
thecomeback.com

Washington Football Team signing former Cowboys quarterback

The NFL is getting decimated with COVID-19 positive tests this week. The Washington Football Team has been among the teams that are dealing with a large number of unavailable players for their game this weekend. That is going to include WFT’s top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Taylor Heinicke...
NFL
SB Nation

9 jobs Urban Meyer could take next after he was fired by Jaguars

Urban Meyer is out as Jaguars head coach, and it’s time for the football coach to find a new career. It’s not like Meyer needs to work, I mean, the dude has been paid ludicrous amounts of money for much of his adult life, but money doesn’t always mean you’re content.
SOCCER
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfer News

The rich got richer on Wednesday night. Alabama, the No. 1 team in college football, landed a huge five-star transfer. Former LSU standout defensive back Eli Ricks announced his transfer. He’s heading to Tuscaloosa. Ricks, a sophomore, had season-ending shoulder surgery in October. He was a third-team All-American as...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Bulldog#American Football#Dl Bear#Img Academy#Ohio State#Texas A M#Uga#Bearalexander#Georgiafootball
Red and Black

PHOTOS: 4-star quarterback Gunner Stockton signs with Georgia football

Gunner Stockton, a four-star quarterback from Rabun County High School, signed to play for the University of Georgia football team on Wednesday afternoon at his high school in Tiger, Georgia. Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red...
GEORGIA STATE
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee QB Announces Transfer Destination

Former Tennessee quarterback Brian Maurer is headed to Texas, as the transfer signed with Stephen F. Austin Univerity on Wednesday. Maurer visited Stephen F. Austin last weekend. SFA plays is a strong FCS program that went 8-4 with a 28-22 loss to Texas Tech and a 21-20 loss to then-FCS...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WSB Radio

Kirby Smart: Quarterbacks Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels ‘evaluated each and every day’

ATHENS — Kirby Smart indicated he’s not handling the quarterback situation any differently than before as Georgia shifts into its CFP Orange Bowl preparation for Michigan. The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs play the No. 2-ranked Wolverines at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 in Miami Gardens, Fla., on the heels of a 41-24 loss to No. 1-ranked Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.
ATHENS, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Travis Hunter spurns Florida St to play for Prime, Jackson St

The No. 1 high school football recruit in the country pulled a signing day shocker Wednesday, deciding to attend Jackson State and play for coach Deion Sanders after being verbally committed to Florida State for months. Travis Hunter, a cornerback from Suwanee, Georgia, made the unprecedented announcement during a ceremony at Collins Hill High School. […] The post Travis Hunter spurns Florida St to play for Prime, Jackson St appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
On3.com

Deion Sanders provides three-word response on Travis Hunter signing with Jackson State

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders recently pulled off one of the biggest stunners in National Signing Day history in flipping Travis Hunter from Florida State to sign with Jackson State. Hunter is rated as a five-star plus prospect by the On3 Consensus Rankings for the 2022 recruiting class, meaning he’s rated five-stars by every major recruiting service. In the On3 Consensus Rankings, he’s also rated as the nation’s top overall prospect, regardless of position.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
103K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy