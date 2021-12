Business-only fiber network Everstream grew to nearly 27,000 miles of route fiber during 2021, increasing its footprint 80% from the previous year. The company invested $600 million in its expansion, building nearly 2,000 route miles of fiber in new and existing markets and “supplemented that growth with assets from a strategic acquisition,” the company said. Everstream has more than 3,000 route miles of fiber still under construction, in projects expected to be completed by the end of next year.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO